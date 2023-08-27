Why Animal Lovers Bob Barker and Betty White Once Beefed Over an Elephant

Bob Barker and Betty White were both known as vocal advocates for animals, so it might be surprising to some to learn of their onetime beef over an elephant at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The two celebs had a falling out over Billy, an elephant who still resides at the L.A. Zoo. Back in 2009, the zoo had plans to renovate its elephant exhibit and Barker, who died on Saturday at the age of 99, spoke out against the renovation and suggested that the elephant be moved to an animal sanctuary.

White, a longtime supporter of the zoo, was in favor of the renovation and keeping Billy there.

Barker was joined by Cher and Lily Tomlin in his opposition to the renovation. They all spoke out at a Los Angeles City Council meeting in January 2009. Barker even offered to pony up $1.5 million to relocate the elephant.

Three years before that controversy, Barker said he opposed such exhibits and zoos and said the elephants there “lived in misery.”

Betty White during portrait session on March 29, 2011 at the Museum of Radio and TV in Los Angeles, California. Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

The feud became fodder for The National Enquirer in 2009, which published a piece citing anonymous sources saying that Barker was threatening to boycott the Game Show Awards that year if White was going to attend.

However, Barker did show up at the award show that year and was lauded for his work on The Price Is Right, while White won the award for Favorite Celebrity Player for Million Dollar Password. But she only appeared on the award show in a video tribute to game-show producer Mark Goodson.

In 2013, The National Enquirer reported that White wanted to end the bad blood with Barker, with a source telling the tabloid, “She believes that just because they don’t see eye to eye on every issue doesn’t mean they can’t be civil to each other.”

Bob Barker during "The Price is Right" 35th Anniversary M. Phillips/WireImage

Meanwhile, Billy still calls the L.A. Zoo home, although a L.A. City Council committee said late last year that after three decades, the animal should be transported to a sanctuary. Cher and Tomlin are still also pushing for the effort.

The L.A. Zoo, however, still says Billy should stay at there and it has “complete confidence in the knowledge, skills and expertise of our entire animal care team.”