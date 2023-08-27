Why Animal Lovers Bob Barker and Betty White Once Beefed Over an Elephant
The two celebs had a falling out over the fate of Billy, an elephant who still resides at the Los Angeles Zoo
Bob Barker and Betty White were both known as vocal advocates for animals, so it might be surprising to some to learn of their onetime beef over an elephant at the Los Angeles Zoo.
The two celebs had a falling out over Billy, an elephant who still resides at the L.A. Zoo. Back in 2009, the zoo had plans to renovate its elephant exhibit and Barker, who died on Saturday at the age of 99, spoke out against the renovation and suggested that the elephant be moved to an animal sanctuary.
White, a longtime supporter of the zoo, was in favor of the renovation and keeping Billy there.
Barker was joined by Cher and Lily Tomlin in his opposition to the renovation. They all spoke out at a Los Angeles City Council meeting in January 2009. Barker even offered to pony up $1.5 million to relocate the elephant.
Three years before that controversy, Barker said he opposed such exhibits and zoos and said the elephants there “lived in misery.”
- Vanna White Thanks Bob Barker for ‘Introducing’ Her to ‘The Game Show World!’
- Bob Barker, Longest-Running Host of ‘The Price Is Right,’ Dead at 99
- Drew Carey, Adam Sandler and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Bob Barker
- Asian Elephant at Popular Zoo Tests Positive for TB
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’
- Elephant Held in Captivity for 35 Years Finds New Home
The feud became fodder for The National Enquirer in 2009, which published a piece citing anonymous sources saying that Barker was threatening to boycott the Game Show Awards that year if White was going to attend.
However, Barker did show up at the award show that year and was lauded for his work on The Price Is Right, while White won the award for Favorite Celebrity Player for Million Dollar Password. But she only appeared on the award show in a video tribute to game-show producer Mark Goodson.
In 2013, The National Enquirer reported that White wanted to end the bad blood with Barker, with a source telling the tabloid, “She believes that just because they don’t see eye to eye on every issue doesn’t mean they can’t be civil to each other.”
Meanwhile, Billy still calls the L.A. Zoo home, although a L.A. City Council committee said late last year that after three decades, the animal should be transported to a sanctuary. Cher and Tomlin are still also pushing for the effort.
The L.A. Zoo, however, still says Billy should stay at there and it has “complete confidence in the knowledge, skills and expertise of our entire animal care team.”
- Internet Goes Wild Over Singer Bad Bunny’s Nude SelfieEntertainment
- Hilarie Burton Opens Up About ‘Creepy’ Way ‘One Tree Hill’ Boss Wrote Himself Into a ScriptEntertainment
- Ariana Madix on Sharing a House with Tom Sandoval After Scandoval: ‘I Sleep With My Door Locked’Entertainment
- Keke Palmer Reveals NSFW Tattoo of Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s BirthdayEntertainment
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment