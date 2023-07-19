Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off ‘The View’ Over Miranda Lambert Debate, Takes Selfie with Fan: ‘I’m Leaving Y’all’
Fans had mixed reactions after the country star scolded concertgoers for taking a selfie during her performance
On Tuesday, the co-hosts of The View weighed in on Miranda Lambert scolding fans for taking a selfie during her concert. Goldberg, who defended the country star, became frustrated to the point where she walked off the stage.
While performing her single "Tin Man" on Saturday night, Lambert stopped her Las Vegas concert mid-song to call out the group of fans.
Alyssa Farrah Griffin sided with the concertgoers and said Lambert's reaction was "a little bit over the top," noting that the singer's fans "want to be there."
"No they don't want to be there," Goldberg responded. "If they paid money for the tickets, they came to see her. So if she's singing, at least a little respect ... [acknowledge] you can see her, she can see you too."
- That Other Time Whoopi Goldberg Walked Off ‘The View’
- Miranda Lambert Stops Country Concert to Scold Fans for Taking Selfies
- LL Cool J Calls Out Miranda Lambert Over Selfie Fiasco: ‘Get Over It, Baby’
- ‘No! No! No!’: Whoopi Goldberg Admonishes ‘View’ Crowd Booing GOP Guest During Gun Debate
- Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She’s Still on ‘The View’ During Double Strike
The co-hosts pointed out that the ladies who took the now-infamous snap appeared to have "VIP seats" and were right near the stage.
"She can see what you're doing and she can see that you're [ignoring...]," Goldberg continued. "It's like being a lounge singer, you know? You go into a bar, somebody's at the piano and nobody's listening. That's what it's like for her."
Sunny Hostin chimed in and made it clear she's "not split at all" on the matter. She said the women who took the selfies paid over $750 for their tickets, adding, "I'm gonna take as many selfies as I want."
Goldberg then quipped, "You know what? Stay home. If you're gonna spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while doing my thing, or don't come."
Goldberg became fed up after Hostin joked, "Maybe I want to play it again. Maybe I want the picture and the music in the background."
Goldberg got up from her seat, telling Hostin, "Turn on the television girl," as she walked down the steps in front of the stage.
Her co-hosts asked her where she was going and she replied, "I'm leaving y'all!"
In an unexpected yet touching moment, she approached an audience member and said, "'Cause I, I want to take a picture with this marvelous women who is 91, so we're going to do a selfie."
She then took the show to a commercial, ending with, "And we'll be right back."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment