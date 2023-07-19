On Tuesday, the co-hosts of The View weighed in on Miranda Lambert scolding fans for taking a selfie during her concert. Goldberg, who defended the country star, became frustrated to the point where she walked off the stage.

While performing her single "Tin Man" on Saturday night, Lambert stopped her Las Vegas concert mid-song to call out the group of fans.

Alyssa Farrah Griffin sided with the concertgoers and said Lambert's reaction was "a little bit over the top," noting that the singer's fans "want to be there."

"No they don't want to be there," Goldberg responded. "If they paid money for the tickets, they came to see her. So if she's singing, at least a little respect ... [acknowledge] you can see her, she can see you too."

The co-hosts pointed out that the ladies who took the now-infamous snap appeared to have "VIP seats" and were right near the stage.

"She can see what you're doing and she can see that you're [ignoring...]," Goldberg continued. "It's like being a lounge singer, you know? You go into a bar, somebody's at the piano and nobody's listening. That's what it's like for her."

Sunny Hostin chimed in and made it clear she's "not split at all" on the matter. She said the women who took the selfies paid over $750 for their tickets, adding, "I'm gonna take as many selfies as I want."

Goldberg then quipped, "You know what? Stay home. If you're gonna spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while doing my thing, or don't come."

Goldberg became fed up after Hostin joked, "Maybe I want to play it again. Maybe I want the picture and the music in the background."

Goldberg got up from her seat, telling Hostin, "Turn on the television girl," as she walked down the steps in front of the stage.

Her co-hosts asked her where she was going and she replied, "I'm leaving y'all!"

In an unexpected yet touching moment, she approached an audience member and said, "'Cause I, I want to take a picture with this marvelous women who is 91, so we're going to do a selfie."

She then took the show to a commercial, ending with, "And we'll be right back."