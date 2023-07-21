That Other Time Whoopi Goldberg Walked Off ‘The View’ - The Messenger
That Other Time Whoopi Goldberg Walked Off ‘The View’

The comedian and talk show co-host has never been shy about her opinions

The Messenger Staff
THE VIEW- 3/29/23 – Maurice Benard is a guest on "The View" on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. "The View" airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC.(ABC/Lou Rocco)WHOOPI GOLDBERG

Whoopi Goldberg sometimes lets her actions do as much talking as her words while co-hosting The View.

Earlier in the week, Goldberg walked off the set while the women discussed a recent viral moment when Miranda Lambert admonished concertgoers for taking selfies while she sang.

It wasn't the first — and likely not the last — time. Here is a look at the other incident that drove Goldberg to take a moment while on air.

When Bill O'Reilly came to visit

During his visit to the show in 2010, Bill O'Reilly started discussing Muslims and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. At the time, there was debate around a mosque that was to be located near where the Twin Towers once stood. Some felt the location, which was two blocks away from ground zero, was disrespectful given that the extremists responsible for the attacks were Muslim. Goldberg quickly pointed out that there were 70 Muslim families who had loved ones who died during 9/11.

"It's inappropriate," O'Reilly said. "Because Muslims killed us on 9/11."

After that comment, Goldberg, Behar and many in the crowd erupted in loud disagreement and disbelief.

"I don't want to sit here," Behar said as she stood up. Shortly after, Goldberg joined her, and the two walked off the set.

Barbara Walters then addressed the crowd saying, "You have just seen what should not happen. We should be able to have discussions without washing our hands...I love my colleagues, but that should not have happened."

The late journalist then turned to O'Reilly and told him sternly: "It was extremist. You cannot take a whole religion and demean them." She then got him to apologize and clarify his statement.

