Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘American Idol’ Contributed to ‘Downfall of Society’
"Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok," the TV host said on 'The View.'
Whoopi Goldberg is becoming a hot topic for her thoughts on reality TV.
During Wednesday's episode of The View, the talk show host shared her opinion that "the beginning of the downfall of society" was the start of American Idol.
"Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it and it's gone out of control," Goldberg told her co-hosts. "They invited the public to decide who that person was and I feel once we did that, it began us in a cycle."
Idol kicked off on Fox in 2002 and featured Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson as judges. While some contestants like finalists Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini were celebrated for their talents, others were ridiculed for their questionable singing abilities.
- ‘No! No! No!’: Whoopi Goldberg Admonishes ‘View’ Crowd Booing GOP Guest During Gun Debate
- EXCLUSIVE: After ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Departure, Ryan Seacrest Is Hoping for a Cooking Show Next: ‘I’m Very Interested’
- ‘American Idol’ Winner’s Brother Voted for Another Contestant
- Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Tease Changes They’d Like to See on ‘American Idol’
- Joy Behar Says Tim Scott Doesn’t Understand ‘Systemic Racism’
After Fox said goodbye to the show in 2016, ABC decided to revive the series in 2018 with new judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
"Now, it's a different show," Goldberg said. "It's a very different show. The judges are different with the people that are coming."
When The View executive producer Brian Teta reminded Goldberg that the current version is on ABC, the EGOT recipient stayed firm in her opinion.
"ABC knows that I feel like this," she said. "I've told them. It had nothing to do with them, it had to do with the show."
The View airs weekdays on ABC.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High SchoolEntertainment
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’Entertainment
- 15 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes ScoreEntertainment
- The ‘Succession’ Running Jokes We’ll Miss the MostEntertainment
- Cannes Film Festival Featured Emotional Idols—and the Controversial ‘Idol’Entertainment
- Everything You Need to Remember About ‘Manifest’ Before Season 4 Part 2Entertainment
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison ReleaseNews
- Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Shoved Ex Lenny Amid Divorce, Per Court DocumentsEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Hair Cost Over $150,000, Says Movie’s Hair DesignerEntertainment
- ‘MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant Purchases Rare, Custom Range Rover Worth Over $150K (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’Entertainment