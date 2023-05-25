Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘American Idol’ Contributed to ‘Downfall of Society’

Whoopi Goldberg is becoming a hot topic for her thoughts on reality TV.

During Wednesday's episode of The View, the talk show host shared her opinion that "the beginning of the downfall of society" was the start of American Idol.

"Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it and it's gone out of control," Goldberg told her co-hosts. "They invited the public to decide who that person was and I feel once we did that, it began us in a cycle."

Idol kicked off on Fox in 2002 and featured Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson as judges. While some contestants like finalists Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini were celebrated for their talents, others were ridiculed for their questionable singing abilities.

After Fox said goodbye to the show in 2016, ABC decided to revive the series in 2018 with new judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

"Now, it's a different show," Goldberg said. "It's a very different show. The judges are different with the people that are coming."

When The View executive producer Brian Teta reminded Goldberg that the current version is on ABC, the EGOT recipient stayed firm in her opinion.

"ABC knows that I feel like this," she said. "I've told them. It had nothing to do with them, it had to do with the show."

