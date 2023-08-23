Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies ‘I Am Not a Lesbian’ After Raven-Symoné Says ‘You Give Me Lesbian Vibes’ - The Messenger
Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies ‘I Am Not a Lesbian’ After Raven-Symoné Says ‘You Give Me Lesbian Vibes’

'Women have been asking me this for as long as I've been around. I am not a lesbian,' said Goldberg

Charmaine Patterson
Whoopi Goldberg and Raven Symone pose backstage at the hit musical “Sister Act” on Broadway at The Broadway Theater on May 30, 2012 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about her sexual orientation.

The longtime TV host was a guest on Monday's episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, hosted by Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Maday.

While there, Goldberg and Raven-Symoné looked back at their time on The View, where the That's So Raven star was a co-host from June 2015 to October 2016.

"I want to just dig into your business a little bit. This is a safe space," Raven-Symoné told the EGOT winner. "But sometimes, honestly when I was around you, I Ioved you so much. I just wanted to be up under the titty the whole time. But that's also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes."

She continued, "Sometimes Whoop, you give me lesbian vibes. You give me like, stud vibes."

Goldberg couldn't help but laugh as Maday revealed, "I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven's. I think she just wants everyone to be gay. She's just really hoping you're going to come out right here, right now."

Symoné reassured Goldberg, "If you want to tell us anything, you're more than welcome."

Instead of coming out, Goldberg clarified, "Women have been asking me this for as long as I've been around. I am not a lesbian. But I know lots of them, and I've played them on television. I have always had lesbian friends because they're just my friends."

Raven-Symoné saluted Goldberg for "being able to embrace" her "masculinity and femininity at the same time," adding: "It's fantastic. You're not one or the other, you're a human living in your body."

