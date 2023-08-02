Whoopi Goldberg was quietly by Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's side as he went through a journey to overcome addiction and other struggles.
Looking back at their 14 years in the spotlight, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast stopped by ABC's The View on Tuesday. While there, Sorrentino praised Goldberg for her support behind the scenes.
"I think that we all face challenges in life, and it's very important to share our experiences, very relatable," said Sorrentino as he reflected on how his life has changed through the years. "I'm very grateful that my life's story might one day be someone's survival guide."
He then gave a nod to his "new nickname" "The Publication", referencing his forthcoming memoir Reality Check. He says the book will detail "how I overcame addiction [and] loss in prison. I believe that book is going to save a lot of lives."
- That Other Time Whoopi Goldberg Walked Off ‘The View’
- Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She’s Still on ‘The View’ During Double Strike
- Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘American Idol’ Contributed to ‘Downfall of Society’
- ‘No! No! No!’: Whoopi Goldberg Admonishes ‘View’ Crowd Booing GOP Guest During Gun Debate
- Whoopi Goldberg Hopes to Replace Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’: ‘I Want That Job’
Turning his attention to Goldberg, Sorrentino added, "Believe it or not Whoopi's in that book."
Goldberg proudly nodded and smiled, adding: "You know, when they first came they were getting a lot of heat from people. And I was so glad to see them 'cause they were fresh and they were just ready to do stuff."
"I said to them, 'Listen, they're gonna come for you. You just gotta stay strong.'"
Sorrentino shared, "Whoopi would pull me to the side every time I would come to the show. She saw that the glasses were tipped and pupils were dilated. She knew. And it wasn't what she said, it was how she said it. And I'll never forget that, so thank you."
Goldberg told Sorrentino and his cast mates, "I'm so proud of you. I just want to say I'm so proud of y'all. You did not let them define you, you all defined yourselves, which is everything."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment