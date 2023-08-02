Whoopi Goldberg was quietly by Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's side as he went through a journey to overcome addiction and other struggles.

Looking back at their 14 years in the spotlight, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast stopped by ABC's The View on Tuesday. While there, Sorrentino praised Goldberg for her support behind the scenes.

"I think that we all face challenges in life, and it's very important to share our experiences, very relatable," said Sorrentino as he reflected on how his life has changed through the years. "I'm very grateful that my life's story might one day be someone's survival guide."

He then gave a nod to his "new nickname" "The Publication", referencing his forthcoming memoir Reality Check. He says the book will detail "how I overcame addiction [and] loss in prison. I believe that book is going to save a lot of lives."

Turning his attention to Goldberg, Sorrentino added, "Believe it or not Whoopi's in that book."

Goldberg proudly nodded and smiled, adding: "You know, when they first came they were getting a lot of heat from people. And I was so glad to see them 'cause they were fresh and they were just ready to do stuff."

"I said to them, 'Listen, they're gonna come for you. You just gotta stay strong.'"

Sorrentino shared, "Whoopi would pull me to the side every time I would come to the show. She saw that the glasses were tipped and pupils were dilated. She knew. And it wasn't what she said, it was how she said it. And I'll never forget that, so thank you."

Goldberg told Sorrentino and his cast mates, "I'm so proud of you. I just want to say I'm so proud of y'all. You did not let them define you, you all defined yourselves, which is everything."