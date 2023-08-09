News of Lil Tay's death shocked the digital community.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," read an unsigned statement on her official Instagram page. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."

It has been widely reported that she was 14 at the time of her death, but her actual age is unclear.

"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," the statement continued. "Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

Details surrounding her death have not been made public. The statement said the death of both Lil Tay and her brother, Jason Tian, are under investigation.

Who Was Lil Tay?

The viral star and rapper first began making her mark in 2017, grabbing attention for her videos that showcased her lavish lifestyle. As a child, Lil Tay rose to stardom with her no-filter language and risqué content that included her flashing cash in front of luxury cars and pretending to smoke. At the time her death was announced, she had 3 million followers on Instagram.

An Aspiring Rapper

Along with being a social media sensation, Lil Tay, born Claire Hope, was also an aspiring rapper. One of her final songs, "Money Way," was released in 2018 and has amassed 21,000 views on YouTube as of publication.

Her final Instagram post was a tribute to late rapper XXXTentacion on June 18, 2018, the day he was fatally shot. She shared a photo of the two on FaceTime together and, in the caption, saluted the "Hope" rapper for serving as a "father figure."

She also collaborated with Chicago rapper Chief Keef, known for his singles "I Don't Like" and "Love Sosa."

The Self-Proclaimed "Youngest Flexer"

In 2018, Lil Tay and her mother Angie spoke to Good Morning America about her celebrity status. At the time, Lil Tay was 9 and didn't play shy about her success. "People think it's funny, I guess, cause I'm 9 years old and I've accomplished so much. I'm the youngest flexer. I can do anything I like. If they don't believe me, I don't care."

She also confirmed she is the one behind her social media posts.

"No one is forcing me to do this," she added, shutting down speculation that her family was taking advantage of her. "I run my own Instagram."

Not Afraid to Clap Back at Her Critics

When she wasn't flexing in her Bentley, Lil Tay was often addressing her critics. She often feuded with fellow influencers Bhad Bhabie.

She told GMA of negative online comments: "I don't read them, cause I don't waste my time on people that don't like me."

Her mother added, "All the haters, they want to get attention from her. Because right now, she's famous. And she has a passion. Passion and a dream."