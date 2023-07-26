Who Is TikTok Star Bobbi Althoff — And Why Do People Think She’s An Industry Plant?

TikTok star Bobbi Althoff's new podcast has just premiered — and her listeners have some questions.

Who is the Bobbi Althoff?

Known for her dry, deadpan sense of humor, Althoff originally gained popularity on TikTok for comedic parenting content.

Using this sarcastic style of comedy she maintains today, the TikTok star posted videos about parenting, in which she jokes it's bad parenting to tell her daughters "no," nicknames her girls "Richard" and "Concrete" and says she doesn't allow her babies to crawl.

However, most of these videos have now been deleted or privated. Each of these parenting videos were posted to her now-private "spam account" on TikTok, and in early 2022, she created a new page @bobbialthoff (although her old page still boasts over 1 million followers and more than 16 million likes).

In the comments of a now-deleted video she posted to @bobbialthoff, which has over 4 million followers, Althoff said she would no longer be posting about her personal life and would instead be focusing full-time on comedy.

When did she start her podcast?

The earliest available clip of Althoff's Really Good Podcast was posted to her Instagram and YouTube channels on April 1, 2023. In the episode, she interviewed the controversial YouTuber and Miranda Sings actor Colleen Ballinger. Presumably, the full podcast episode was deleted from her YouTube and Apple Podcast pages because of the accusations surrounding Ballinger, but one clip is still available on Althoff's Instagram page.

Since then, each episode of the podcast has had a celebrity guest, including influencer Funny Marco, comedian Rick Glassman, and most notably, Drake.

Her podcast has slowly gained traction as she began to invite bigger and bigger stars onto her show, with her Drake episode garnering over seven million views since it was posted on July 20.

Why are people calling her an "industry plant?"

Many of Althoff's followers were shocked to see clips of the comedian interviewing a star as big as Drake, and commenters began to posit that she was an "industry plant," or someone who was selected by a major company or studio to be successful or popular. One Twitter user wrote that she appeared "out of thin air."

People have begun to question how she gained traction online so quickly, with so few episodes being posted since her podcast launch in April. Before her video with Drake, her highest-viewed episode on YouTube had 2.1 million views.

Her audience has also wondered how she has secured interviews with such notable Black celebrities.

"Does her father own Drake's masters? I'm trying to figure out how this industry plant is interviewing Drake when respected Black journalists can't even get a nod from him," one Twitter user wrote.

One Barstool Sports writer decided to look into whether Althoff had any industry connections that might help her to secure these interviews.

In a video posted to TikTok, Jack Mac, or @jackmacbarstool on TikTok, sorted through evidence and argued that Althoff is not, in fact, a plant. He argues that she has had an internet presence beginning as early as 2020, thus giving her time to grow an audience and secure connections in the entertainment industry, as well as the fact that she is signed to the talent agency WME, a feat that Mac joked is as difficult to achieve as "getting into Harvard."

"Nothing about Bobbi Althoff screams to me industry plant," he said in the video. "It just seems like she is a great success story for one of the biggest talent agencies in the world to shift her content a little bit. She was doing a lot of 'MomToks,' and now she’s interviewing Drake. ... Like, if something’s successful, they push it."

Mac continued, "You want to know why? Because it makes them money. So yeah, stop saying that about Bobbi. Leave her alone."

Althoff's next episode, due to be released on Thursday, will feature rapper Lil Yachty.