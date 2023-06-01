Who Is Spider-Man 2099? Everything to Know About Oscar Isaac’s ‘Spider-Verse’ Character

Anyone can be Spider-Man. That concept was the lynchpin of Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), which took Afro-Latino Spider-Man Miles Morales out of the comic books and placed him front and center on the big screen. Across comics, film, and video games, there's no shortage of Spider-people throughout the multiverse, and Peter Parker, iconic as he is, is just one character to wear the mask. Stan Lee's notion that any reader could imagine themselves as Spider-Man, regardless of race, creed, or gender, has been made manifest in such a significant way that no one bats an eye at the existence of an Indian Spider-Man, various Spider-Women, or any of the novel twists on the classic character. Even a cartoon pig, the fourth-wall-breaking Spider-Ham, can count himself as an equal among his contemporaries. But in 1992, Peter David and Rick Leonardi debuted a take on Spider-Man so bold it could only be set in the future.

Marvel Comics

Nineteen years before Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli introduced the world to Miles Morales, David and Leonardi's Miguel O'Hara made his way onto the scene as the first non-white Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099. The Mexican-Irish O'Hara was a far cry from Peter Parker. A genetic scientist working for one of the world's largest and most corrupt corporations, Alchemax, in a Blade Runner-esque dystopian future, O'Hara was the victim of an attempted sabotage of his experiment, resulting in his genetic structure combining with that of a spider. There's a bit of David Cronenberg's The Fly (1986) in O'Hara's transformation, which goes much further into body horror than Peter Parker's spider bite. O'Hara develops fangs, claws, organic webs, and extra-sensory sight that turn his eyes red when in use. He's a more monstrous Spider-Man for a more monstrous time. And befitting that shift, O'Hara's costume, which he originally bought to wear to a Day of the Dead parade, is embossed with the image of Death's Head, resulting in a more threatening aura than the wise-cracking Spider-Man of the past.

Marvel Comics

While Miles Morales, particularly in his earlier appearances, was intentionally meant to evoke the characteristics of Peter Parker, O'Hara couldn't be more different. "Basically, I inverted the modern-day Spider-Man wherever I could," David told Newsarama in 2005. There's no repeated proclamation of power and responsibility, no dead uncle to galvanize him into action. O'Hara falls into the role, quite literally, while being chased by Alchemax's cyborg bounty hunter, Venture. "Miguel ... had no single defining moment that made him say, 'Yes, I must do this,'" David told Newsarama. "His was a far more detailed realization of the type of world he truly lived in and what he could do to improve it. In real life, epiphanies and overnight change rarely happen. Change is much more a gradual process, and on that basis, Miguel's journey seemed more grounded in reality."

Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animations

On that note, O'Hara is much harder to identify with than Parker or Morales. He is, frankly, kind of a jerk, a reluctant hero born of the disaffected attitude of the '90s, with a bit of Bruce Willis thrown in for good measure. It appears much of this attitude will carry over as O'Hara makes his full big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, after appearing in a post-credit scene in its predecessor, 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. Voiced by Oscar Isaac, O'Hara is the leader of a group of multiversal Spider-people, The Spider Society, whose methods lead to tension with Miles Morales. While we'll have to wait and see if their antagonism will eventually result in a partnership, Spider-Man 2099 stands a strong chance of becoming one of the year's breakout heroes.

(L-R) Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation

David, who has been affected by health problems in recent years and could use assistance, has returned to pen other solo series for the character over the years, keeping O'Hara in the pop culture conversation. Spider-Man 2099's return to the pages of comics is always met with enthusiasm, including most recently in Steve Orlando and Dave Wachter's Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, and that's likely to continue after audiences see Across the Spider-Verse's take on the character. Spider-Man 2099 is perfectly geared towards video games, solo films, and new comic series as '90s aesthetics return to favor and representation in superhero media becomes more important than ever. So, look out, here comes the Spider-Man of the future.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters June 2.