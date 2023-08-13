Who Is Oliver Anthony? What to Know About the ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Viral Hitmaker
The Virginia singer emerged from seemingly nowhere and rocketed to viral fame after dropping the working-class anthem on Tuesday
Country singer Oliver Anthony — who emerged from seemingly nowhere and rocketed to viral fame after dropping the working-class anthem "Rich Men North of Richmond" on Tuesday — is making serious waves and racking up even more serious numbers online.
The Virginia musician's song, which contains acrid lyrical pokes at the current state of American government, has been shared and praised by the likes of Joe Rogan, Matt Walsh, and others. As of this posting, the video has accumulated 6.6 million views on YouTube in less than a week.
Here are a few things to know about the singer, who hails from small-town Farmville, Va., where he resides on 90 acres with his pet dogs.
He's not afraid to tackle controversial subjects
The lyrics of "Rich Men North of Richmond" pull no punches in terms of touching on things often considered too hot to handle in polite conversation.
He alludes to wealth disparity ("I've been sellin' my soul/workin' all day/overtime hours for bulls--- pay"), sex trafficking ("I wish politicians would look out for miners/And not just minors on an island somewhere"), welfare distribution ("We got folks in the street/ain't got nothin' to eat/and the obese milkin' welfare"), inflation ("Your dollar ain't s--- and it's taxed to no end), and male depression ("Young men are puttin' themselves six feet in the ground/'cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin' them down").
Anthony explained his songwriting in a video on his YouTube channel, saying these lyrics are specifically speaking for the working class. “The universal thing I see is no matter how much effort they put into whatever it is they’re doing, they can’t quite get ahead," he noted. "I want to be a voice for those people."
He knocked another infamously controversial song out of its No. 1 slot
Anthony's song zoomed to No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart, displacing superstar and multi-platinum selling hitmaker Jason Aldean’s latest single, "Try That in a Small Town."
Similar to Anthony's tune, "Try That in a Small Town" focuses on the perceived viewpoint of a community based more in practicalities than idealism; however, Aldean's single took aim at protesters and those who commit crimes rather than Anthony's critical shots at government, administration, and policy.
He's 'dead center' when it comes to politics
Although Anthony's song has been championed by several high-profile conservative commentators, the singer himself says in his introductory video that he doesn't pick a side when it comes to red or blue.
"I sit pretty dead center down the aisle on politics and always have," he explained. "I remember as a kid the conservatives wanting war and me not understanding that, and I remember a lot of the controversies when the left took office, and it seems like both sides serve the same master and that master is not someone of any good to the people of this country."
He has plans for a full album soon, with a big Nashville name allegedly at the helm
Social media user Jason Howerton, who describes himself as an entrepreneur on X, tweeted that Anthony is going to release an album, which he claims he will be financing.
Howerton additionally shared that the upcoming project already has a big Nashville name already attached to it: Singer-songwriter John Rich (Lonestar, Big & Rich) as producer.
Rich did not confirm this on his own social media, but tweeted on Saturday, "I've had the pleasure of a getting to know Oliver Anthony on a couple of long phone calls and let me tell you, he's the REAL DEAL on every level. This man is going to be a force to reckon with! A new voice for The People."
Billboard reported on Friday that they had obtained confirmation that Rich offered to produce the set.
