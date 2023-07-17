Beyoncé kicked off the North American leg of her global Renaissance World Tour last week — and during her two-and-a-half hour set in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the pop star took a moment to thank a special guest.

Ballroom legend Kevin Aviance was standing in the pit alongside fellow queer club icon Kevin JZ Prodigy. In a viral video, Beyoncé is seen mouthing "thank you" at him before launching back into Renaissance lead single "Break My Soul." The video shows Aviance crying, overcome by emotion and gratitude.

Aviance is one of several Black queer dance music pioneers sampled on Renaissance, which also features artists like Big Freedia and Honey Dijon. "I thank God for giving her to me, and for her allowing her life to be able to touch me," Aviance told Variety. "It's so fierce for a rich Black billionaire woman to hold up a bunch of queens and go, 'Bang, you have a story to tell!' It's so much bigger than me."

But where was Aviance before Bey?

Who is Kevin Aviance?

Aviance, who uses he/she pronouns on Instagram, was born and raised in Richmond, Va., in 1968. He moved to Washington, D.C., to pursue drag and performance art before relocating and becoming a staple in the New York City ballroom scene throughout the '80s and '90s.

What song did Beyoncé sample on Renaissance?

Aviance released his first, and most enduring, single "Cunty" in 1996. Beyoncé sampled the dance hit on "Pure/Honey," Renaissance's penultimate track. And now, thanks to the Bey bump, the original song is experiencing a resurgence on TikTok. Aviance wasn't notified that Beyoncé tapped his song for the album and only found out when the album dropped.

"I felt the blood go to my head, and I pass[ed] out in the room," Aviance told Out Magazine. "I got mad, upset, happy. I was crying. I was screaming. And then my phone started to go crazy."

What other music has Aviance released?

"Cunty" comes from Aviance's debut album, the 1999 queer cult favorite Box of Chocolates. The album also includes songs like "Rhythm Is My Bitch" and "Din Da Da," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Chart. His last album was 2004's Entity, and he's currently working on new music.

What is ballroom culture?

Ballroom is a queer, New York underground subculture, started by Black and Latinx drag queens in Harlem during the late '70s. The community hosts "balls," where queens compete in dancing, voguing and dressing, representing their respective "Houses." (Aviance hails from the House of Aviance.)

Voguing battles and dance-offs were initially soundtracked by popular house and disco hits, but a ballroom-specific subgenre has risen along with the culture. The songs are sample-heavy, with dramatic flourishes (cymbals, big synths, looping bass beats) to accompany voguer's poses and drops.

What other artists has Aviance worked with?

Before releasing music, Aviance scored a cameo in Madonna's music video for her 1994 single "Secret." He's also worked with artists including Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston.