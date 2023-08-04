Who Is Influencer Kai Cenat? - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Who Is Influencer Kai Cenat?

The Twitch streamer was taken into custody after an incident in NYC's Union Square, where thousands of people gathered for a PlayStation 5 giveaway

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Kai Cenat accepts the Streamer of the Year award onstage during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After an incident Friday afternoon that started as a PlayStation 5 giveaway in New York City turned into a chaotic scene that ended with the organizing influencer being arrested, many people are asking — who is Kai Cenat?

Cenat, 21, is the one of the most-followed users on the livestreaming platform Twitch. With over 6.4 million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform, the NYC-based creator is the 24th largest on Twitch.

In February, he also surpassed creator Ludwig to become the most subscribed-to user on Twitch with over 100,000 paid subscribers, after a month-long 24/7 livestream that involved him eating and sleeping on camera until he surpassed 300,000 new subscribers.

Twitch allows creators to stream live videos of themselves playing video games, interact with followers and subscribers or to simply chat. Some of Cenat's streams have even featured celebrity guests, including Drake, Ice Spice, Lil Baby, Bobby Shmurda and Lil Uzi Vert, according to NPR.

The streamer is a member of the influencer collective Any Means Possible alongside the creators Agent 00, Fanum, Duke Dennis, ImDavisss and ChrisNxtDoor. He was also named streamer of the year at the 2022 Webby Awards.

Cenat also has 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube. His high-octane content involves filming pranks, skits, gaming and sometimes simply vlogging his day-to-day life.

On Friday, a Level 4 mobilization was issued in response Cenat's giveaway in Union Square, meaning that all NYPD resources in the five boroughs were called to the area. The streamer was later arrested along with others connected with the afternoon's events.

