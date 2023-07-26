Ethan Slater has gone from flying under the radar to A-list fame in a matter of weeks, thanks to his new relationship with Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.

The Messenger confirmed the pair were an item last week, just days after it was confirmed that the Don't Look Up actress and her luxury realtor husband, Dalton Gomez, had separated earlier this year.

Slater and Grande reportedly got together during production of the highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved Broadway hit, which has filmed in London and is slated to hit theaters in November next year.

Who Is Ethan Slater?

Ethan Slater is an actor and theater star, best known for playing the titular role in the Broadway production of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Other productions he's worked on include Redheads Anonymous, Lightning Bugs in a Jar, New Mayor of New York, Evol, The Pack Podcast, The Man Behind the Camera and These Untold Secrets.

Slater has also guest-starred on a few popular television series, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Murphy Brown, Instinct and, most recently, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

He portrays the character of Boq in part one and part two of Wicked, which is directed by Jon M. Chu and features a star-studded cast, including Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum and more.

Ethan Slater Is a Tony Award Nominee

The multihyphenate entertainer earned a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in SpongeBob. Though he lost to Tony Shalhoub for his role in The Band's Visit, Slater took home the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a musical as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award and Theatre World Award.

Ethan Slater Married His High School Sweetheart Lilly Jay

The actor had been with his now-estranged high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, since 2012. The couple wed in 2018 and recently welcomed their first baby together.

"My best friend," Slater wrote in an anniversary post on his now-private Instagram last November, per multiple reports. "4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best and most (*bizarre*) year yet."

When Did Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Start Dating?

Though it is unclear when exactly Grande and Slater got together, a source previously told The Messenger that the new couple bonded over their respective breakups.

Slater reportedly called it quits with Jay about two months before news of the Wicked co-stars' romance made the rounds in July, while Grande reportedly separated from Gomez in January, per a report from TMZ.

"Ariana is having fun right now and enjoys his company," the source said.