Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late Partner

Sandra Bullock and loved ones are grieving the death of Bryan Randall.

The Academy Award winner's partner of eight years died at age 57 on Saturday, following a private three-year struggle with ALS, his family announced in a statement shared with The Messenger.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," they wrote in the statement.

Although the pair mostly kept their relationship private, here's what to know about Randall.

He had ALS

In the statement shared with The Messenger, Randall's family announced that he "passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS."

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," they shared. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

Randall's family asks for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital. The ALS Association has since released a statement sending condolences to his family.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Bryan Randall. Our hearts go out to his friends and family," they shared on Twitter Monday.

He was a model

Shortly after he began dating Bullock in 2015, Randall's early modeling career came to light, along with some gorgeous photos from his portfolio.

"Bryan was very cooperative and very intense when [he] needed to be. He was very disciplined, too. He took instruction well," photographer George Kartis told Us Weekly, sharing some photos he took of a young Randall in 1991.

"He was very funny, very polite, very playful, and a little bit bad boy-esque — but that was more down to his looks than his actions," said Kartis. "I hate to sound like everyone else, but he was just an all-around nice guy!"

He was a photographer

Randall found inspiration on the other side of the lens, working as a Los Angeles-based photographer for many years, specializing in children's photography and outdoor scenes.

It was actually during Bullock's son Louis' birthday in 2015 when the pair first hit it off, after he was referred to shoot the party.

He was a father

Randall welcomed daughter Skylar Staten in September 1993 with Janine Staten, who died from drug addiction in 2004.

Skylar, who is now also an aspiring model, lived with her grandmother before moving to Los Angeles to live with Randall and attend high school, according to The Sun.

Bullock — who is also mother to adopted son Louis, 13, and 11-year-old daughter Laila — opened up about their blended family on Red Table Talk in 2021, calling him the "example I would want my children to have."

"I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life," she responded. "We share two beautiful children — three children, he's got his older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

He dated Bullock for eight years

Although the couple kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye after they began dating in 2015, Randall supported Bullock at several of her movie premieres over the years.

"He was so happy but he was so scared," Bullock said on Red Table Talk of when she told him she was adopting Laila not long into their relationship.

"I'm a bulldozer," she recalled. "My life was already on the track and here is this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life, but the right human being to be there."