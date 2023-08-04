Jason Statham has defeated plenty of big opponents, but he's never had two showdowns like he does this weekend: a seemingly-mutant shark and a quartet of mutant teenagers.

While Barbie looks primed to continue its box office dominance for a third consecutive week, the No. 2 spot seems likely to be between new releases, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Statham's Meg 2: The Trench. So, naturally, the question that is begging to be asked is, who has a better chance against a giant shark: Statham or the dream team of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello? (Okay, it's August, and the writers and actors are on strike, so we've got to get creative here!)

The Statham Case

If it's not obvious from the title, Meg 2 isn't Statham's first go-around with Big Meg. Indeed, he emerged victorious against the 75-foot-long megalodon in 2018's The Meg. Well, technically, Jonas Taylor scored that takedown, and this hypothetical is about Statham's shark-fighting prowess, not the fictional character he plays. (Quick side note: Does any actor have a more impressive collection of character names? Jonas Taylor, Lee Christmas, Chev Chelios, Deckard Shaw, Handsome Rob, the Transporter! C'mon!)

Okay, back to Statham's shark-related credentials. He's gotten to act out Taylor's Meg heroics, so he knows what it takes. And, speaking of heroes, he trained under Expendables boss Sylvester Stallone, a.k.a. Rocky Balboa, a.k.a. the Demolition Man, a.k.a. Rambo. For Expendables, he also survived a set featuring Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Mickey Rourke, which might be a more dangerous situation than some fishies. And let's not forget that Statham is the same guy who did this in Crank and has taken on the only thing more powerful than a 75-foot shark: family.

But maybe the key to the argument for Statham comes from his pre-acting life. Taylor is a diver who specializes in deep sea search and rescue. Here's the synopsis for Meg 2: "Jonas Taylor leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart and outswim their merciless predators." Well, guess who just happened to have been a member of Britain's national diving team, competing for England in the 1990 Commonwealth Games?

The Ninja Turtles Case

This is nice timing for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, considering that they're fresh off of defeating an evil mutant named Superfly and his gang of mutants. Not only did they get that big W, but they even managed to befriend and become family with Superfly's associates, including a mutant gecko, frog, warthog, rhinoceros and an alligator named Leatherhead (a much more intimidating name than Meg), so they won't back down without a fight.

Plus, these boys are sewer-dwelling reptiles — do you really think they're afraid to get wet or dirty?! And if we're giving Statham points for having Stallone as a mentor, then the Turtles deserve at least double that for being trained by Jackie Freaking Chan, whom they know as Papa Splinter. They also obviously have the numbers advantage, four to one, and their skills are diverse, from Raphael's wrestling abilities to Michelangelo's comedic prowess (maybe the Meg is a sucker for a good joke). Lastly, you know these teens are locked in every year for Shark Week!

The Verdict

This decision really comes down to one stone-cold fact: One man facing off against a 75-foot-long shark might seem ridiculous, but when it's Jason Statham on the job, you wonder if Meg's gonna need some bigger teeth.

Case closed. The Turtles can grab a slice and watch Statham dive into the trenches with the rest of us.