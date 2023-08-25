Whitney Thore has lost 50 pounds in eight months, which she is calling her "body by grief."

In December, Thore's mother, Barbara, passed away due to cerebral amyloid angiopathy, an untreatable condition which caused bleeding in the brain. In the time since, Thore has undergone a noticeable physical transformation.

"Yes, I've lost weight," Thore exclusively told The Messenger. "What's frustrating for me is I've lost about 50 pounds since my mom died, and people are like, 'Oh, did she get weight loss surgery?' I'm like, 'No, my mom died. It's body by grief.'"

Thore noted she's lost a total of 100 pounds since My Big Fat Fabulous Life premiered on TLC in 2015, and during that time, she's gained plenty of perspective from reading social media comments about her appearance.

"It just reminds me to just stop nitpicking and caring about people's bodies and how much we weigh and what we've done and this and that," she said. "It's just frustrating. It's just noise to me."

Whitney Way Thore, "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" TLC

Despite the weight loss, Thore revealed she hasn't been terribly active lately. But she has enjoyed spending time with her father, Glenn.

"I actually haven't been doing a lot right now," she noted. "I feel like taking things slow. I started doing water aerobics with my dad."

When it comes to the new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life — which premieres Sept. 5 on TLC — Thore knows that things will look and feel different without her mother around, but she hopes viewers will come along for the emotional journey.

"This show has always been about being a mirror for people to see things that they don't necessarily always see in mainstream media," she said. "This is really no different. I am glad that we are going to be able to share this grief journey with the fans."