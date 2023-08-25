‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’: Whitney Thore Is Sick of ‘Obnoxious’ Comments About Her Weight Loss (Exclusive)
'People project onto me what they feel about themselves,' says the TLC star
Whitney Thore is in the midst of a major weight loss journey — just don't expect her to talk about it.
The star of TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life told The Messenger she's recently lost 50 pounds, but all of the attention she's received for it on social media has been "obnoxious."
"I have a lot of reasons I don't like to talk about weight loss," Thore said, "but one of them is that, even just the other day, I went to the comments, and one of them said, 'Oh my God, you're so skinny.' And the next one said, 'Oh, I can't believe it's been all this time, and she's never lost weight.'"
Thore explained that the comments on her Instagram — which boasts 1.2 million followers — continue in that vein ad nauseam. "The next one said, 'You look the best you've ever looked,'" she said. "And then the next one said, 'She must be 500 pounds.'"
The reality star began losing the weight after the death of her mother in December. She calls the evolution her "body by grief."
"People see what they want to see," Thore continued. "They project onto me what they feel about themselves. They believe what they want to believe. It really doesn't matter what I say. People will simultaneously believe I'm the thinnest I've ever been and the heaviest I've ever been."
- ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Whitney Thore Lost 50 Lbs. While Grieving Her Mom’s Death (Exclusive)
- Fat Joe Looks Back on His 200-Pound Weight Loss After Struggling With Depression
- Kelly Osbourne Explains Why She ‘Hid’ During Her Pregnancy: ‘I Did Not Want to Get Fat-Shamed’
- ‘The Hills’ Alum Whitney Port Says Husband Expressed Concern Over Her Alarming Weight Loss
- Christie to Trump After Weight Quip: ‘Say It to My Face’
- America’s turkey pardon is a fabulously silly tribute to big agriculture
While keeping her weight loss mostly private, Thore does want to make it clear that it didn't happen because of Ozempic, the buzzy weight drug that other reality stars, like Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania, have credited for their recent transformations.
"It may not be my choice," she said. "But if you choose to do it, I think just examine your intentions, make sure you're doing it for the right reasons, whatever you deem those to be or whatever. It's none of my business, truly."
My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns Sept. 5 on TLC.
- Internet Goes Wild Over Singer Bad Bunny’s Nude SelfieEntertainment
- Hilarie Burton Opens Up About ‘Creepy’ Way ‘One Tree Hill’ Boss Wrote Himself Into a ScriptEntertainment
- Ariana Madix on Sharing a House with Tom Sandoval After Scandoval: ‘I Sleep With My Door Locked’Entertainment
- Keke Palmer Reveals NSFW Tattoo of Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s BirthdayEntertainment
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment