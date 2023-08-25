Whitney Thore is in the midst of a major weight loss journey — just don't expect her to talk about it.

The star of TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life told The Messenger she's recently lost 50 pounds, but all of the attention she's received for it on social media has been "obnoxious."

"I have a lot of reasons I don't like to talk about weight loss," Thore said, "but one of them is that, even just the other day, I went to the comments, and one of them said, 'Oh my God, you're so skinny.' And the next one said, 'Oh, I can't believe it's been all this time, and she's never lost weight.'"

Thore explained that the comments on her Instagram — which boasts 1.2 million followers — continue in that vein ad nauseam. "The next one said, 'You look the best you've ever looked,'" she said. "And then the next one said, 'She must be 500 pounds.'"

The reality star began losing the weight after the death of her mother in December. She calls the evolution her "body by grief."

Whitney Thore says comments about her recent weight loss have been "obnoxious." Whitney Way Thore/Instagram

"People see what they want to see," Thore continued. "They project onto me what they feel about themselves. They believe what they want to believe. It really doesn't matter what I say. People will simultaneously believe I'm the thinnest I've ever been and the heaviest I've ever been."

While keeping her weight loss mostly private, Thore does want to make it clear that it didn't happen because of Ozempic, the buzzy weight drug that other reality stars, like Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania, have credited for their recent transformations.

"It may not be my choice," she said. "But if you choose to do it, I think just examine your intentions, make sure you're doing it for the right reasons, whatever you deem those to be or whatever. It's none of my business, truly."

My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns Sept. 5 on TLC.