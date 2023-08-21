Whitney Port is clapping back at social media users who claim she's posting "body checks" amid ongoing concerns about her health.
"Cheers to all you folks thinking I'm doing 'body checks.' I didn't even know what that meant until someone wrote it on one of my posts!" the Hills alum began an Instagram Story on Monday. "Everything was blown a bit out of proportion. I'm a busy mom who just needs to take a little better care of herself and I'm on it."
Port continued, "I, of course, appreciate any concern over my health but just a friendly reminder to hold yourself back from making snarky comments about someone's weight, 'cause Timmy will come from you! Jk. But for real. I'm super down with constructive criticism, but be careful of how harsh, unfounded or mean-spirited your words can be. That's for EVERYONE's posts. Not just mine."
The reality star concluded: "I'm on a beach vacation. In a bathing suit. Warning: some pictures and videos might show my body!"
Port's response comes after she posted a carousel of photos from her family's vacation in Mexico, including multiple snaps of her in a bikini. The posts drew criticism from some fans who claimed she was "body checking," defined by Healthline as "the habit of seeking information about your body's weight, shape, size or appearance."
Though some social media users voiced their concerns about the former MTV personality's appearance, other fans came to Port's defense over the photos.
"There are some of you in these comments that really need to work on yourselves," wrote one fan. "Taking out your insecurities and misery on others. Tearing people apart because you're not happy with yourselves. She's beautiful."
Last month, Port said her husband Tim Rosenman expressed concern over her health after many social media users began pointing out her weight loss.
"I've gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin," she previously wrote over a photo of herself and her 5-year-old son, Sonny. "At first, it didn't bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it's not just something strangers are spewing... He has been worried about me. I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it's not something I'm consciously thinking about!"
The City alum went on to further address her health during an August episode of her With Whit podcast, noting that a close friend had given her "contact [information for] an awesome nutritionist/eating disorder specialist," though she has not admitted to having an eating disorder.
Port noted, "I'm going to talk to someone and figure it out and figure out what I like and make sure that I'm making that a priority."
If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, help is available. Contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.
