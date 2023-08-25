Whitesnake Guitarist and ‘Here I Go Again’ Co-Writer Bernie Marsden Dead at 72

Bernie Marsden, the founding guitarist in British hard rock band Whitesnake and co-writer of its biggest hit, "Here I Go Again," died Thursday, according to an Instagram post by one of his family members. He was 72.
"On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden,” his family shared. "Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end."
Whitesnake singer David Coverdale posted his own tribute to his former bandmate along with a trio of photos of the two together and a vintage photo of Marsden playing a double-neck guitar.
"Good Morning... I've just woken up to the awful news that my old friend and former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed," Coverdale wrote. "My sincere thoughts and prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know and share a stage with RIP, Bernie XXX."
Born May 7, 1951, Marsden landed his first professional job playing in UFO in 1972 after gigging with local groups in his hometown of Buckingham, England. Marsden played in a number of other bands, but his biggest success came in Whitesnake, a band fronted by former Deep Purple singer Coverdale. He played on the band's first EP, first five albums and a live album, from 1978-1982. Together with Coverdale, Marsden wrote "Here I Go Again," which was originally released on the 1982 album Saints & Sinners. It was re-recorded in 1987 and climbed to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.
After the breakup of Whitesnake, Marsden continued to record with several other bands and as a solo artist, but his time with Whitesnake remained his crowning achievement.
Marsden is survived by wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia.
