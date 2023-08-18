Where to Watch ‘The Blind Side’ Amid the Michael Oher and Tuohy Family Drama - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Where to Watch ‘The Blind Side’ Amid the Michael Oher and Tuohy Family Drama

'The Blind Side' is a 2009 film based on the story of Oher and the Tuohy family, starring Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron, Tim McGraw, Lily Collins and more

Olivia Jakiel
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in The Blind SideRalph Nelson/Warner Bros.

The family who inspired the 2006 book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game and the 2009 film The Blind Side has found themselves embroiled in controversy after Michael Oher — whom they were said to have adopted — claimed they instead tricked him into signing a document that named them as his conservators

Oher, a retired NFL player who is one of the main subjects of The Blind Side, filed legal paperwork on Aug. 14 alleging that Leigh Anne Tuohy and her husband, Sean Tuohy, were legally authorized to make business deals in his name. 

According to the docs, the Tuohys saw "a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit." The petition also alleges that the Tuohy family used their status to negotiate a contract for the movie, which has a gross revenue of more than $330 million. Additionally, Oher said he received "nothing" for "a story that would not have existed without him." 

An attorney for Sean and Leigh Anne said in a news conference on Aug. 16 that the couple wants to end the legal agreement.

With Oher's story resurfacing amid the legal drama, here's how to revisit the blockbuster film. 

'The Blind Side' Cast

The Blind Side features a star-studded cast, including Sandra Bullock — who won her only Academy Award for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy — Quinton Aaron (Michael Oher), Tim McGraw (Sean Tuohy), Lily Collins (Collins Tuohy), Jae Head (S.J. Tuohy), Kathy Bates (Miss Sue), Ray McKinnon (Burt Cotton) and Adriane Lenox (Denise Oher).

What Is 'The Blind Side' About?

The Blind Side, based on the book by Michael Lewis of the same name, follows the story of Oher, who was a homeless teenager in and out of the school system. The Tuohy family then takes him in as he develops his immense talents as a linebacker for his high school football team, ultimately leading to his career in the NFL.

Where to Watch 'The Blind Side'

You can rent The Blind Side on Amazon Prime for $3.99 or purchase it for $9.99 as of date of publication.

The Blind Side is also available on the TBS app, the TNT app and the TruTv app; however, you will likely need a subscription to the aforementioned streaming services in order to view.

