Oscar-winning director William Friedkin died Aug. 7 at 87. The filmmaker was one of the leaders of the "New Hollywood" movement of the 1970s, thanks to groundbreaking projects like The French Connection and The Exorcist. Those two are his best-known pictures, but he had a long career making gritty, morally gray movies in various genres. Some were more successful than others, but they were all distinctly his own. In honor of Billy Friedkin, we've rounded up where to stream a curated selection of his films.

Unfortunately, most of Friedkin's films are currently unavailable on subscription services, and some aren't available to stream at all. So we're focusing on where to rent or buy his most memorable movies and where to find ones available to stream for free or at no additional cost.

'The Night They Raided Minsky's' (1968)

This musical comedy tribute to 1920s burlesque shows is one of Friedkin's earliest films and one of the oddest in his filmography. Legendary writer-producer Norman Lear hired him to direct, despite him having no personal connection to the material. He had a difficult time and wrote in his memoir that, at one point, he asked Lear to fire him. But the resulting film was a hit and remains an interesting blip in Friedkin's career.

Watch on Pluto TV

'The Boys in the Band' (1970)

Friedkin was a boundary-pusher who tried to show audiences things they hadn't seen before. The Boys in the Band was one of the first mainstream American films to revolve around gay characters. Based on an Off-Broadway play by Mart Crowley, the intimate drama tells the story of a birthday party that goes badly off the rails.

Rent or buy on Amazon

'The French Connection (1971)

Friedkin's first movie hall-of-famer is one of the most important and influential crime thrillers of all time. When a movie is described using the word "gritty," it's because of The French Connection. Friedkin won the Academy Award for Best Director, and the film won five Oscars total, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Gene Hackman. It's an authentically scuzzy document of early 1970s New York City, in which unapologetically racist and violent cop Popeye Doyle (Hackman) works to bust up an international heroin smuggling ring. The film's edgy content remains controversial to this day, and its car chase is still a marvel of reckless, old-school filmmaking.

Rent or buy on Amazon

'The Exorcist' (1973)

Fifty years after its release, The Exorcist is still regarded as the scariest horror movie ever made. Friedkin's unforgettable adaptation of William Peter Blatty's novel is simply one of cinema's most iconic films. It's so culturally prominent that even people who have never seen it can tell you everything that happens in it, from demonically possessed child Regan MacNeil's (Linda Blair) pea-soup incident to Father Karras' (Jason Miller) climactic plunge down the Georgetown steps. Adjusted for inflation, it's still the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever released.

Rent or buy on Amazon

'Sorcerer' (1977)

Friedkin took four years prepping Sorcerer, his follow-up to The Exorcist. It was a critical and box office flop upon release, but it has since been reevaluated as a masterpiece. It's a simple, unbearably tense thriller about a group of men led by Jackie Scanlon (Jaws' Roy Scheider) transporting leaky dynamite through a South American jungle, along nearly nonexistent roads and over unstable bridges in amateurishly rebuilt trucks from scrap parts. Friedkin has called it "the only film of mine I wouldn't change."

Rent or buy on Amazon

'Cruising' (1980)

Never one to shy away from controversy, Friedkin found it with this notorious crime thriller, which stars Al Pacino as an undercover cop pursuing a serial killer preying on gay men in the leather subculture in 1970s New York. The film was protested by gay rights groups at the time for its sensational depiction of its subject matter, though it has a better reputation now.

Rent or buy on Amazon

'Jade' (1995)

Friedkin experienced high highs and low lows in his career, and Jade was a low. The erotic thriller murder mystery grossed only $9 million against a $50 million budget. "After Jade, I thought I must be doing something wrong because I liked the film, and I thought it delivered," he reflected in The New York Times in 2000. "But the audience is right. They're always, always right. You hear directors complain that the advertising is lousy, the distribution is no good, the date was wrong to open the film. I don't believe that. The audience is never wrong. Never."

Watch on Showtime

'Bug' (2006)

Friedkin never recaptured the success of The French Connection and The Exorcist, but they were so successful that he always found work even after his movies flopped. Late in his career, his movies got smaller, but they were pure expressions of his envelope-pushing spirit. Bug is a hair-raising psychological thriller based on a play by Tracy Letts about two people who become paranoid that bugs are overrunning their motel room.

Watch on Prime Video

'Killer Joe' (2011)

This sordid, extreme, NC-17-rated crime thriller was the final feature of Friedkin's career. Again working from a play by Tracy Letts, Killer Joe stars McConnaissaince-era Matthew McConaughey as a corrupt cop a drug dealer hires to kill his mother for her life insurance policy. Friedkin followed his dark, gritty muse to the end.

Watch on Pluto TV

'Friedkin Uncut' (2018)

The ups and downs of Friedkin's wild career get explored in this documentary. Friedkin tells his story in his own colorful, larger-than-life way, and his admirers and critics tell their versions of the story, too. You'll come away from it thinking, "They don't make 'em like Billy Friedkin anymore."

Watch on Freevee