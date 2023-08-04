Where to Watch ‘Asteroid City’

Calling all film nerds! Acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson's latest film Asteroid City will be available to watch on Peacock on Aug. 11. The distinctive, Oscar-nominated writer-director's 11th film was a modest success in its theatrical release, grossing just shy of $48 million at the global box office and earning positive but not glowing reviews.

However, Anderson has a devoted fanbase of people who love the whimsical thing only he does.

The movie is already available to stream via on-demand rental or purchase, but it will be available for subscription streaming very soon.

Here's everything you need to know.

What's 'Asteroid City' about?

Asteroid City is a show-within-a-show. It's a televised production of a romantic dramedy play by famed playwright Conrad Earp (Ed Norton) about what happens at the 1955 Junior Stargazers convention in the Southwestern desert. A group of super-smart teenagers and their parents convene for a weekend of science and socialization, which is disrupted by an interstellar visitor.

Who's in the 'Asteroid City' cast?

The film was directed by Anderson from a script by himself and Roman Coppola. As is typical of Anderson's films, it features a large, star-studden ensemble cast. Here's who's in the movie:

Jason Schwartzman as Augie Steenbeck, a war photographer stoically grieving the death of his wife and father of Junior Stargazer Woodrow ( Jake Ryan ).

as Augie Steenbeck, a war photographer stoically grieving the death of his wife and father of Junior Stargazer Woodrow ( ). Scarlett Johansson as Midge Campbell, a famous actress who takes an interest in Augie. She's the mother of Junior Stargazer Dinah ( Grace Edwards ).

as Midge Campbell, a famous actress who takes an interest in Augie. She's the mother of Junior Stargazer Dinah ( ). Tom Hanks as Stanley Zak, Augie's disapproving father-in-law.

as Stanley Zak, Augie's disapproving father-in-law. Jeffrey Wright as General Gibson, host of the Junior Stargazer convention.

as General Gibson, host of the Junior Stargazer convention. Tilda Swinton as Dr. Hickenlooper, an astronomer.

as Dr. Hickenlooper, an astronomer. Bryan Cranston as the host of the TV show.

as the host of the TV show. Edward Norton as Conrad Earp, writer of the play Asteroid City.

as Conrad Earp, writer of the play Asteroid City. Adrien Brody as Schubert Green, director of Asteroid City.

as Schubert Green, director of Asteroid City. Liev Schreiber as J.J. Kellogg, father of Junior Stargazer Clifford (Aristou Meehan).

as J.J. Kellogg, father of Junior Stargazer Clifford (Aristou Meehan). Hope Davis as Sandy Borden, mother of Junior Stargazer Shelly (Sophia Lillis).

as Sandy Borden, mother of Junior Stargazer Shelly (Sophia Lillis). Stephen Park as Roger Cho, father of Junior Stargazer Ricky (Ethan Josh Lee).

as Roger Cho, father of Junior Stargazer Ricky (Ethan Josh Lee). Rupert Friend as Montana, a singing cowboy.

as Montana, a singing cowboy. Maya Hawke as June, a teacher.

as June, a teacher. Steve Carell as the motel manager.

as the motel manager. Matt Dillon as a mechanic.

as a mechanic. Hong Chau as Polly, Schubert Green's wife.

as Polly, Schubert Green's wife. Willem Dafoe as Saltzburg Keitel, an acting teacher.

as Saltzburg Keitel, an acting teacher. Margot Robbie as an actress.

as an actress. Tony Revolori as General Gibson's aide-de-camp.

as General Gibson's aide-de-camp. Jeff Goldblum as the alien.

Where can you stream the 'Asteroid City'?

Asteroid City is currently available for rental or purchase via on-demand streaming services including Amazon and Apple. It can be rented for $19.99 or bought for $24.99. It will be available to stream on Peacock starting Friday, Aug. 11.

How much is Peacock?

Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, has multiple price tiers. Its ad-supported tier costs $5.99 per month, while its ad-free tier is priced at $11.99 per month. (The ad-free tier also includes the ability to download and watch offline, as well as live viewing of your local NBC network.) Subscribers can get a discount by paying for a full year instead of monthly. Annual plans cost $59.99 for ad-supported, or $119.99 for ad-free.

Peacock also offers a discount for college students, who can get 12 months of ad-supported service for $1.99 per month instead of $5.99.

What else is on Peacock?

Peacock's ad-free and ad-supported tiers both include access to movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, next-day streaming for NBC and Bravo programs, and live sports like Premier League, WWE, Sunday Night Football and MLB Sunday Leadoff.

Popular Peacock originals include Poker Face, Bupkis and Based on a True Story, among others. The service is also home to classic programs like The Office, Parks and Recreation, New Girl and Saturday Night Live, as well as the entire Bravo oeuvre, including every Real Housewives series.