Suits has found itself in the middle of a resurgence lately, thanks to the show's arrival on Netflix and its connections to a certain royal family. But when it comes to the show's final season, Netflix is leaving binge-watchers in the lurch, so you might be wondering where to watch Suits Season 9.

The USA series, which premiered in 2011, is about Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout with no law degree who uses his smarts and photographic memory to get hired as a law associate anyway. He works alongside attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) to solve cases and fool some incredibly bright legal minds into thinking he's legit, while falling in love with coworker Rachel Zane, played by royally famous Meghan Markle.

The show hit Netflix in June, and since then, a record number of people have spent their summers binge-watching the series, with billions of minutes watched. It's the show of the summer, but Netflix viewers have found themselves frustrated by one little thing: The final season is missing!

Due to the complicated nature of streaming exclusivity, Season 9 is not on Netflix. Fortunately, it is easily available elsewhere! Here's where to watch Suits:

Suits Seasons 1-8 are available to stream on Netflix, but not Season 9.

The entire series is available to stream on Peacock (along with other USA Network faves, like Psych).

Funnily enough, Season 9 is the only season of Suits that's available for free to subscribers on Prime Video.

Your binge has been saved, though don't get too excited: While Mike returns in the final season, his new wife Rachel remains in "Seattle" after her Season 7 departure. Apparently it would be improper for the Duchess of Sussex to guest star on a USA Network procedural.