Where To Watch All of ‘Suits,’ Including Season 9 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Where To Watch All of ‘Suits,’ Including Season 9

'Suits' Season 9 isn't on Netflix, but we're here to save your binge

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
SUITS Gabriel Macht as Harvey SpecterShane Mahood/USA Network

Suits has found itself in the middle of a resurgence lately, thanks to the show's arrival on Netflix and its connections to a certain royal family. But when it comes to the show's final season, Netflix is leaving binge-watchers in the lurch, so you might be wondering where to watch Suits Season 9.

The USA series, which premiered in 2011, is about Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout with no law degree who uses his smarts and photographic memory to get hired as a law associate anyway. He works alongside attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) to solve cases and fool some incredibly bright legal minds into thinking he's legit, while falling in love with coworker Rachel Zane, played by royally famous Meghan Markle.

The show hit Netflix in June, and since then, a record number of people have spent their summers binge-watching the series, with billions of minutes watched. It's the show of the summer, but Netflix viewers have found themselves frustrated by one little thing: The final season is missing!

Due to the complicated nature of streaming exclusivity, Season 9 is not on Netflix. Fortunately, it is easily available elsewhere! Here's where to watch Suits:

  • Suits Seasons 1-8 are available to stream on Netflix, but not Season 9.
  • The entire series is available to stream on Peacock (along with other USA Network faves, like Psych).
  • Funnily enough, Season 9 is the only season of Suits that's available for free to subscribers on Prime Video.

Your binge has been saved, though don't get too excited: While Mike returns in the final season, his new wife Rachel remains in "Seattle" after her Season 7 departure. Apparently it would be improper for the Duchess of Sussex to guest star on a USA Network procedural.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.