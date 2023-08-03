Where to Stream ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Oh yeah, Mario time! One of the biggest movies of the year is finally available on a subscription streaming service. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to watch on Peacock as of August 3.

The big-screen adaptation featuring the popular Nintendo video game characters was a super smash hit, despite the fact that critics weren't impressed; the film earned a mediocre 59% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but fans disagreed, and the movie has a 95% audience score. Since arriving in theaters in April, Super Mario Bros. has earned an exceptional $1.4 billion at the global box office.

The movie became available to stream via rental or purchase back in May, but as of Thursday, August 3, it has joined Peacock's streaming lineup.

Here's everything you need to know.

What's 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' about?

The film centers on the Nintendo characters Mario (Chris Pratt) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) as they try to rescue Mario's brother, Luigi (Charlie Day), from the villainous Bowser (Jack Black), who wants to conquer their worlds.

Mario, Princess Peach and Toad in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie.' Nintendo/Illumination

Who's in the 'Super Mario Bros.' cast?

The film was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Matthew Fogel wrote the screenplay. Here's a roster of actors who voice the Nintendo characters in the animated movie:

Chris Pratt as Mario

as Mario Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

as Princess Peach Jack Black as Bowser

as Bowser Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

as Toad Charlie Day as Luigi

as Luigi Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

as Kamek Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

as Donkey Kong Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Where can you stream the 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'?

Super Mario Bros. is currently available for subscribers to stream on Peacock for no additional cost, as of August 3. It is also available via rental or purchase via on-demand streaming services including Amazon and Apple. It costs $5.99 to rent the movie, while buying the film outright costs $12.99.

How much is Peacock?

Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, has multiple price tiers. Its ad-supported tier costs $5.99 per month, while its ad-free tier is priced at $11.99 per month. (The ad-free tier also includes the ability to download and watch offline, as well as live viewing of your local NBC network.) Subscribers can get a discount by paying for a full year instead of monthly. Annual plans cost $59.99 for ad-supported, or $119.99 for ad-free.

Peacock also offers a discount for college students, who can get 12 months of ad-supported service for $1.99 per month instead of $5.99.

What else is on Peacock?

Peacock's ad-free and ad-supported tiers both include access to movies, next-day streaming for NBC and Bravo programs, and live sports like Premier League, WWE, Sunday Night Football and MLB Sunday Leadoff.

Popular Peacock originals include Poker Face, Bupkis and Based on a True Story, among others. The service is also home to classic programs like The Office, Parks and Recreation, New Girl and Saturday Night Live, as well as the entire Bravo oeuvre, including every Real Housewives series.

In addition to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Peacock's movie library currently includes Jaws, Twilight, The Hunger Games, Shrek, Fast & Furious, The Purge, Cocaine Bear and many more titles.