Sinéad O’Connor is famous for taking a passionate stand on issues she cares about and she did just that in 2022 when she shared a blistering email she sent to Piers Morgan.
In an unearthed message rediscovered after her recent passing, the singer openly criticized Morgan for his ongoing coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
What O’Connor said
"Piers Morgan's been trying to get me on his breakfast show since Shaney died. Here's what I emailed him in response: Hopefully you'll chortle your tea out your nose," she tweeted in March 2022.
In the tweet, she shared an image of the email, which read:
Hi Piers,
I think it's best I don't do your show because of the irresistible temptation I would have to point out that you're dying to be balls deep in Meghan Markle so bad it's driven you crazy, and that your dislike for Prince Harry is down to his being balls deep in her ten times a day. It being the case that if you were ever to get near her, which would never happen, you'd last ten seconds: and that would be that for ten days.
What Morgan said
Morgan responded with his own Tweet, which linked back to her original message at the time.
In it, he made light of the situation, saying he fancied the singer (and her shaved head) and not Markle. He ended it with a note about her son Shane, who died by suicide in January 2022 after leaving a hospital where he was being monitored for mental health concerns. He was 17.
Morgan has been unwavering in his unapologetic criticism of the Prince Harry and Markle. As he alluded to in his response to O'Connor, he left his post on Good Morning Britain in 2021 following backlash to his commentary on their interview with Oprah.
