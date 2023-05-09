‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Steps in for Vanna White

The Takeaway: Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak is filling in for Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as the co-host competes against Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

Maggie Sajak is gearing up for a special night on Wheel of Fortune.

On Monday, the 28-year-old country star and daughter of famed game show host Pat Sajak took to Instagram to share that she will temporarily be stepping in for Vanna White during Wednesday’s episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

"Warming up for Wednesday," Maggie, a Princeton graduate and current law student at Columbia University, wrote alongside a boomerang of herself in front of the infamous WOF letter board.

In a promo for the upcoming "Ultimate Host Night" episode, which will see White and Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik compete, Maggie says, "I hope to make Vanna proud.”

“I’m going to cry,” Pat, who has been hosting the game show since 1981, responds.

While Maggie joined the WOF family in 2021 as its Social Correspondent, this isn’t the first time she’s taken over the puzzle board.

According to the game show’s website, Maggie—who made her debut on the show as a 1-year-old—stepped in for a week of shows while White hosted in Pat’s place as he recovered from surgery.

“The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family and I’m thrilled to be working with them,” Maggie said in a statement on the show’s site. “It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!”

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights in syndication.