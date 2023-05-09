The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Steps in for Vanna White

    Country music singer Maggie Sajak will appear on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' during Wednesday's show

    Published |Updated
    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    The Takeaway: Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak is filling in for Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as the co-host competes against Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

    Maggie Sajak is gearing up for a special night on Wheel of Fortune

    On Monday, the 28-year-old country star and daughter of famed game show host Pat Sajak took to Instagram to share that she will temporarily be stepping in for Vanna White during Wednesday’s episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

    "Warming up for Wednesday," Maggie, a Princeton graduate and current law student at Columbia University, wrote alongside a boomerang of herself in front of the infamous WOF letter board. 

    Read More

    In a promo for the upcoming "Ultimate Host Night" episode, which will see White and Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik compete, Maggie says, "I hope to make Vanna proud.” 

    “I’m going to cry,” Pat, who has been hosting the game show since 1981, responds.

    While Maggie joined the WOF family in 2021 as its Social Correspondent, this isn’t the first time she’s taken over the puzzle board.

    According to the game show’s website, Maggie—who made her debut on the show as a 1-year-old—stepped in for a week of shows while White hosted in Pat’s place as he recovered from surgery.

    “The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family and I’m thrilled to be working with them,” Maggie said in a statement on the show’s site. “It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!”

    Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights in syndication.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.