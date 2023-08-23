What’s Up With Angelina Jolie’s Mysterious Middle Finger Tattoos? - The Messenger
What’s Up With Angelina Jolie’s Mysterious Middle Finger Tattoos?

The question came up after celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of what appears to be the 'Maleficent' star’s hands

Craig Rosen
Angelina Jolie attends The Eternals UK premiere on Oct. 27, 2021 in LondonSamir Hussein/WireImage

Fans are asking, what’s up with Angelina Jolie’s mysterious middle finger tattoos?

This comes after celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K, who works out of New York City’s Bang Bang shop, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of what appears to be Jolie’s hands. The middle fingers of both hands are covered with a black bar.

In a caption along with the photo, Mr. K writes, “@angelinajolie Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her 🫠🖤👸🏼🖤🫠 Guess what she got on her palm? #angelinajolie #mrktattoo

His initial post prompted some wild speculation from fans, including some who guessed the tattoos say “F--- Brad Pitt.”

Jolie and Pitt are locked in a $350 million legal battle over their French winery Château Miraval and a divorce that could cost more than $20 million.

Mr. K added a few comments to clarify.

“Guys, it’s photoshopped [to] cover the tattoo. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Let me post actual tattoo photo very soon :)," he wrote.

He added, “It’s NOTHING related with Brad Pitt.”

Some fans used the opportunity to heap praise on the Maleficent star. “Even the palms of her hands are so perfect 😓,” one wrote.

Another said, “Even her hands are gorgeous.”

A third opined, “I would guess something spiritual 🧘‍♂️ as if getting a tattoo from you wasn’t already life goals, now it’s a must 🤩”

When she’s not getting tattoos, Jolie has also been busy working on the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of The Outsiders, which premiered in San Diego earlier this year. Her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is joining her on the production team working as a production assistant.

