What’s the Story With Rhea Perlman’s Character Ruth in ‘Barbie’?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers about Barbie.

Looking at the box office numbers, it's clear that many of you caught Barbiemania this weekend. (There is no vaccine for this affliction, but a trip to the multiplex does tamp down symptoms.) Amidst all the pink-hued visual splendor and Mark Ronson-penned musical numbers, you may have been wondering just what the heck was up with the God-like character Ruth that shows up at the end. Don't worry; we're here to explain it.

But before we talk about Ruth, let's talk about the woman who plays her. We here at The Messenger understand that some people, especially young people, may not be hip to all the great performers of previous decades. To that end, Greta Gerwig's Barbie could, in fact, be your introduction to Rhea Perlman.

The 75-year-old Brooklyn-born Perlman is best known for the role of Carla Tortelli, the compact factory of invective from 11 seasons of the sitcom Cheers. She was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Emmy 10 times, winning four. Here's a wee sample of her sass.

Prior to her Cheers debut, she had a recurring role in Taxi, which also starred her husband, Danny DeVito. The two performers first met in 1971, were married in 1982, and are still kinda-sorta together. They don't live in the same house (and were legally separated at least once) but consider one another family and have a "pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other." They also have three kids and one grandchild together.

With that kind of maturity and longevity in a Hollywood relationship, one can expect a wellspring of wisdom — which is why it's so great that Greta Gerwig basically cast her to play God in Barbie.

We first see the character in one of the more fantasy-like scenes in the film — and that's saying a lot for a movie where toys actually "live" in a far-off realm and are connected to their "players" across the boundary of spacetime. When Margot Robbie's "Stereotypical Barbie" is racing away from Mattel executives (who kinda run around in circles through an office building for no real reason), she ducks into a room off a blank corridor.

She enters a domestic setting — a mid-century kitchen — and sees a grandmotherly figure having tea. There, this sage-like woman offers some advice, and if it reminds you at all of the Oracle sequence in The Matrix, I suspect this is all by design. (The kitchens even have similar shades.)

At the end of the movie, when Ryan Gosling's Ken, America Ferrara's Gloria, Ariana Greenblatt's Sasha and Will Ferrell's Mattel CEO all have found tidy solutions to their character conflicts, there is one remaining issue: what about Margot Robbie's Barbie?

That's where Rhea Perlman re-enters the picture, much like Glinda the Good Witch in The Wizard of Oz, giving Barbie the ability to leave this candy-colored land for the real world. She makes her final offer from an off-white colored void where images of family emerge from the ether.

She introduces herself as Ruth, the creator of Barbie, which she named for her daughter, Barbara. She also self-deprecatingly describes herself as a woman with a double mastectomy and tax problems. All of this is based in truth.

Ruth Handler holds a Barbie that was created for the 40th Anniversary party for the doll in New York City, Feb. 7, 1999. Jeff Christensen/Getty Images

Ruth Handler, born to Polish-Jewish immigrants in 1916, co-founded the toy company Mattel with her husband Elliot and a man named Harold Matson. The name Mattel blends the "Mat" in Matson with the "Ell" in Elliot. Look at that: the third partner, a woman, got the shaft. Barbie is right about patriarchy!

So the legend goes, Ruth saw her daughter playing with paper dolls but acting as if they were adults. Most dolls at the time were babies, so that's when the lightbulb went off. Also, Barbara had a brother named Kenneth. (Aha!)

It was no easy sell at first, but, considering the toy first went on the market in 1959, and here we are in 2023 talking about the movie, I think you can say it was a success.

Later in life, Ruth had cancer and did, indeed, have a double mastectomy. Her knowledge of materials from the toy industry helped advance breast prosthetics, and she created a line called Nearly Me, which is still in business.

The joke about issues with the IRS is also true. There were troubles in the mid-1970s, which led to some charges. Ruth pled no contest, paid a fine and did some community service. She claimed that her illness during those years made her unfocused regarding business.

Ruth Handler died in 2002 at the age of 85. According to the website Quoteswise.com, she once referred to herself as "busier than a cockroach." We bring this up as evidence that if Ruth is up there watching, she's probably amused that Rhea Perlman is playing her in a movie.