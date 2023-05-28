As Succession comes to a close, its cast members are plotting their next moves. The HBO drama made stars out of Jeremy Strong, Matthew Macfadyen and the rest of the cast, who weren't especially famous when the show began in 2018 but are now in extremely high demand. They're capitalizing on the moment with projects in the works. Here's what's next for the cast of Succession.

David M. Russell/HBO Photograph by David Russell

Brian Cox

Brian Cox in 'Succession.' (Macall B. Polay/HBO)

Brian Cox, who plays the Roy family patriarch Logan, has a number of projects to keep him busy now that Succession has come to an end. In addition to acting, he's been a spokesperson for McDonald's since 2020, lending his gruff but pleasing voice to the fast food chain's ads. Cox will appear in some indie and direct-to-streaming dramas, including family drama Little Wing alongside Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly, as well as some big projects, like the Russo Brothers' Netflix sci-fi epic The Electric State. The Scottish actor is also joining Prime Video's James Bond-themed reality competition series 007's Road to a Million as The Controller, an "enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants."

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong in 'Succession.' (Macall Polay/HBO)

Jeremy Strong, who won an Emmy in 2020 for his performance as Logan’s deeply messed-up second son Kendall, has his pick of projects coming off of Succession. Things he has in the works include The Best of Us, a limited series about 9/11 first responders he’s developing with Another Round director Tobias Lindholm, and an as-yet-untitled limited series based on the Boeing 737 Max crisis. He’ll also return to Broadway in 2024, starring in an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People.

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin in 'Succession.' (Macall Polay/HBO)

After Succession, Kieran Culkin is moving on from his obnoxious, immature character Roman Roy to revisit his role as Wallace Wells from the cult favorite film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in a new anime adaptation at Netflix. Culkin's also attached to the upcoming film A Real Pain alongside director Jesse Eisenberg. They'll play cousins who travel to Poland after their great-aunt dies to see where she came from and join a Holocaust tour. Culkin joked that he "tried to get out of" A Real Pain because it will be challenging to shoot, but the script is "just too good."

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook in 'Succession.' (David M. Russell/HBO)

Sara Snook plays Siobhan, better known as Shiv, the youngest sibling in the Roy family. She has a new movie coming out this summer. Along with Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks, Snook stars in The Beanie Bubble, an upcoming dramedy about the Beanie Baby craze of the 1990s.

Alan Ruck

Alan Ruck in 'Succession.' (Macall B. Polay/HBO)

The Roy family doesn't look too scary compared to Alan Ruck's next project, the horror-comedy Crust, which he stars in opposite his former Twister co-star Seth Whalen. Ruck will also appear in Wind River: The Next Chapter, a sequel to Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed 2017 crime drama Wind River. Ruck is also set to star in Amazon Studios' lawyer drama The Burial with Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.

Matthew Macfadyen

Photo Courtesy of HBO

Matthew Macfadyen's time playing Shiv's snaky but oddly loving husband Tom Wambsgans has come to an end, but not before it won him an Emmy and a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. The British actor is currently shooting the thriller Holland, Michigan with Nicole Kidman, with an undisclosed role in Deadpool 3 up next on his to-do list.

Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun in 'Succession.' (Macall B. Polay/HBO)

Nicolas Braun, who is a supporting player extraordinaire as Cousin Greg, recently got a starring role in the indie thriller Cat Person, which debuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The film is based on a viral short story by Kristen Roupenian published in The New Yorker in 2017. As for what's next, he's waiting for something that "feels right."