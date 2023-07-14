What’s Next for ‘Mission: Impossible’: Decoding the ‘Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Dossier

Warning: The following contains spoilers about Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning.

The movie's title is a mouthful, but it's informative. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One offers a pretty solid clue about how the latest Tom Cruise acton-adventure extravaganza is going to end. It's not!

While the picture doesn't quite stop short in the middle of a typical three-act arc like some other Part One's out there (cough Dune cough) it concludes with Cruise's Ethan Hunt literally riding off with his pal Benjy (Simon Pegg) to the next stop on their adventure.

So what can we expect in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two? Apart from another use of a colon and an em dash? Here's what we know from the first film and also what's been teased in the press.

Exit Ilsa

Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust was without question my favorite member of Hunt's band of perennial "gone rogue" chums. But she won't be back in the next one unless Part Two is a zombie picture. The former MI6 agent bought it on a photogenic bridge in Venice, thanks to that no-good dastardly black marketeer/terrorist Gabriel played by Esai Morales.

Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson walking like badasses in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' Christian Black/Paramount Pictures/Skydance

Comeuppance Comin'

Which leads us to Gabriel. Were I a betting man, I'd put it all on this guy going down hard in the next film. Not only did he slay the alluring Isla Faust, we see in flashbacks how he and Hunt have been entangled for decades, with Gabriel killing one of Hunt's love interests, part of what inspired him to join the IMF. At the end of Part One, when he realizes he's been outsmarted during a propulsive top-of-a-train duel, Morales bellows a Shatner-worthy exclamation of anger: "EEEEETHANNNNNNN!" It's sure to be a ringtone for anyone lucky enough to have pals named Ethan calling them in the future.

Paris Transfer

Part of the reason we think for sure that Gabriel's number is up is that he's lost his reliable right arm. Pom Klementieff doesn't have too many lines in the movie (and those she has are in French), but by the end, it's clear she's decided to give up her assassin ways and join Hunt's team. That's if she survives her injuries. (The IMDb listing her in the sequel's credits suggests this will be the case.)

Another Ally

It's clear early on that all Shea Whigham's special forces goon Jasper Briggs wants to do is team up with Ethan Hunt. When he first talks about him, he calls the legendary IMF agent "a mind-reading, shapeshifting incarnation of chaos." During a four-way standoff in Rome, he glances at Hunt longingly, offering him a moment to escape. By the end of the film, Briggs is basically telling his boss, the IMF's Eugene Kittridge, that if he wants Hunt captured, he should go and do it himself. This is a bromance waiting to blossom.

Kittridge 2.0

Henry Czerny's Kittridge is a special kind of antagonist. You think he's the big baddie in the first movie, but turns out he wasn't. (He's like Snape, but a spy.) This time he is under the illusion that if the IMF can collect the nefarious gizmo The Entity, they can control it, and maybe even use it for good. (Ethan Hunt is wise enough to realize this sentient AI program needs to be destroyed.) By the end of Part One he is, for all intents and purposes, just as much of an obstacle to Ethan's goal as Gabriel is. We're hoping Dead Reckoning Part Two provides another reversal and brings Kittridge back into the fold.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise getting cozy (albeit at gunpoint) in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' Christian Black/Paramount Pictures/Skydance

Can a Man Like Ethan Hunt Ever Find Love?

Hayley Atwell's Grace is introduced as a thief and black marketeer, but by the end, she and Ethan Hunt realize they need one another. Though she is brainy and tough, in the final sequence, she goes full damsel-in-distress when Hunt starts flinging her to safety around dangling train compartments, dodging falling pianos and such. With Ilsa Faust gone, might the next impossible mission be an adventure to the heart? Time will tell.

Mission: Expanding?

In addition to the return of Benjy, Ving Rhames's Luther and Vanessa Kirby's "White Widow" character, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will be in the cast for Part Two. Janet McTeer and Nick Offerman (!) are going to be in there as well, somewhere. Filming locations for the next adventure included Norway, Malta, South Africa and, no joke, aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier.

The movie will hit theaters on June 28, 2024. We're also hoping by then that Benjy fixes his mask-making machine because actors ripping faces off is always the best part of a Mission: Impossible movie.