    What’s Happening to The CW’s DC Universe?

    The network's superhero series won't be taking off this fall.

    Charlotte Walsh
    Bettina Strauss/The CW; Amanda Mazonkey/The CW

    The CW hasn't made decisions on the fate of their DC series, Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights, programming chief Brad Schwartz said at the network's upfronts presentation Thursday.

    This means that this fall, there will be no comic book adaptations on The CW for the first time since 2011-2012.

    Schwartz explained that, since both series are currently airing, executives are still deciding if they want to renew the shows for additional seasons. However, while he noted that Superman & Lois is one of the network's "strongest" series, he didn't appear optimistic about the fate of it and other DC series during the presentation.

    "Those shows obviously were the hallmarks of The CW for a long time," he said. "As we look forward and trying to make this the network bigger and more profitable — frankly, as much as we all love those shows and they had their time, they're not working on linear. We need shows that are profitable."

    The former Pop TV executive noted that The CW doesn't have the rights to stream the first three seasons of Superman & Lois — those are available on HBO Max — and therefore can't ask audiences to catch up.

    "We don't have the rights to prior seasons, so it was kind of a frustrating marketing experience," he said. "Schitt's Creek is a great example. People didn't find the show until Season 3, Season 4. Imagine if you couldn't go back and watch it from the beginning?"

    In the presentation, The CW unveiled their fall TV schedule, with their only returning series being high school drama All American. (Walker will return mid-season.) Other shows included four comedies and three new dramas that aired on Canada and reality dating show FBoy Island, which was picked up after HBO Max canceled it, and new spin-off FGirl Island.

    Meanwhile, the network's announced plans for 2024 are, like others, leaning heavily into reality, with titles like Patti Stanger: Millionaire Matchmaking, unscripted police docuseries The Force, and The Great American Bakeover. On the scripted side, the CW will introduce the spin-off The Librarians: The Next Chapter, a limited series that first premiered in Germany called The Swarm, and Joan, a Sophie Turner-led drama that is currently in production.

    Schwartz acknowledged that The CW was changing its offerings in order to attract a "bigger and broader" audience, after years of catering to a "certain small audience" with episodic, scripted dramas.

    "We know we're the underdog," he said. "We know we're competing with titans, but that's just the way we like it."

    Check out The CW's full fall TV lineup here.

