What’s Going On With the Seven Dwarfs in Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake?

"If you tell the story of Snow White with the most f---ed up, cool, or progressive spin on it? Let's do it."

Back in early 2022, Peter Dinklage made headlines when he criticized Disney's upcoming musical Snow White, a live-action adaptation of the classic animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. But, while the Game of Thrones alum spoke out against returning to a "f---ing backwards story," he also left open the door for appreciating a new, progressive take. Following the leaking of set photos, some of the internet isn't feeling the same way.

On Friday, the Daily Mail ran paparazzi shots that showed Snow White traveling with a diverse group of associates who look nothing like the seven dwarfs audiences met in the 1937 original. The online reaction was much more grumpy than happy, as the anti- "woke" mafia rose up to push back against the updating of the story, whether that be the sizing-up of the seven dwarfs or the casting of Rachel Zegler, who is of Hispanic descent, as Snow White.

Disney responded to the latest controversy by sharing that the Daily Mail images are "not official film photos" and instead "show stand-ins for some talent and do not feature Rachel Zegler or Andrew Burnap."

Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and co-written by Greta Gerwig (Barbie), Snow White features Zegler as the titular heroine, Burnap as a new character Jonathan and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. "At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I'm really excited to do: I get to be a Latina princess," Zeglerpreviouslyy said of the criticism. "Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me."

Speaking following Zegler's casting and news of the Snow White remake, Dinklage praised the progress shown in her casting while pointing out that the film's whole concept is outdated.

"I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Dinklage said on Marc Maron's WTF podcast. "Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me.... You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that f---ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough. I don't know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it."

In the immediate aftermath of Dinklage's comments, Disney released a statement of their own: "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

With Snow White scheduled for release on March 22, 2024, we'll soon get our official look at Snow White and her seven ... pals.