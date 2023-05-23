What Your ‘XO, Kitty’ Endgame Ship Says About You

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Season 1 of XO, Kitty.

By now we assume that you've watched Netflix's newest charming YA series XO, Kitty. The rom-com spinoff from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film universe sees Kitty (Anna Cathcart) follow in her mother's footsteps to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). The original plan is for Kitty to go to Korea and reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-yeong), whom she met in the third To All the Boys film. When she gets there though, she finds that Dae is in a relationship with someone else.

Throughout the first season Kitty has to figure out how she feels about Dae after this massive betrayal and along the way discovers new friendships and, of course, new potential partners. By the end of the season, there are three potential endgame options for Kitty, plus multiple side couples to root for.

The Messenger has compiled the couples and analyzed what your favorite XO, Kitty ship says about you. And we threw in some great songs to kick off your playlist inspired by them. You're welcome!

Kitty and Dae

Trope: Friends to Lovers

Playlist title track: "Dar+ling" by Seventeen

What it says about you: Hello precious angel shippers! You are the purest of heart among us. You believe wholeheartedly in the best-friends-to-lovers pipeline because you know that really knowing someone makes for a great foundation for a relationship. You're a classic romantic with multiple aesthetic Pinterest boards. You don't have to show us, but we know your AO3 bookmarks are covered with "And they were roommates" tags. Even though Season 1 didn't quite go your way, you have faith that these two will find their way back to each other because of the power of one word: soulmates.

Kitty and Min Ho

Trope: Enemies to Lovers

Playlist title track: "Case 143" by Stray Kids

What it says about you: Welcome to the party, saucy minxes! Everyone in this group knows that any tension can be sexual tension if you wish it hard enough. Why should the path to love be easy when it could be filled with barbs, miscommunication and some good old-fashioned forced proximity to boil all that animosity into potent passion? The "there was only one bed" cliche is your holy grail. You're going to do things the hard way every time because that feels more rewarding. You're not stubborn, you just think that every bad boy will reveal a heart of gold if the right good girl loves him into it. And honestly? We love that for you.

Kitty and Yuri

Trope: Crush to Lovers

Playlist title track: "The Feels" by TWICE

What it says about you: Congrats to you, Kitty and Yuri shippers! We know you've watched a lot of TV shows where best friends develop more chemistry with each other than with any of their boy partners, but all your manifesting led to nothing. XO, Kitty wasn't having that, and Kitty's very-not-subtle girl crush on Yuri turned into real feelings. But are they mutual? The Kitty-Yuri girlies are intuitive and patient. Your middle name should be "slow burn" because you know the other shippers don't have your stamina. You're a bit intimidating, but in a "we want to be you when we grow up" kind of way.

Q and Florian

Trope: Established Relationship

Playlist title track: "Trivia: Seesaw" by Suga of BTS

What it says about you: All of my serial monogamists, raise your hand! We're happy to have you here. Everyone loves a good relationship origin story, but the Q & Florian crew is looking for something a bit deeper than that. What happens when the honeymoon phase is over? You believe in a happily ever after like the Kitty and Dae folks, but you're not afraid of work just like our Kitty and Min Ho lovers. Q-Florian shippers know how to treasure the good times because a storm could show up at any moment. While you might not be the most outgoing person in the friend group, you are the most loyal and the most likely to be someone's ride from the airport. Don't ever lose that because we're not sure you know how special and rare that is.

Yuri and Juliana

Trope: Second Chance Romance

Playlist title track: "Runaway" by Eric Nam

What it says about you: Are you okay over there, babes? We're worried, because XO, Kitty didn't give you a ton to work with here, especially later in the season, but you're still riding hard. If we ever survived a plane crash and got stuck on a deserted island, we would want to be sitting next to you because you know how to make a feast out of crumbs. Your level of optimism is aspirational, honestly. Are you the captain of your school's debate team? Are you thinking of majoring in pre-law? The kind of determination and bloodhound-level attention to detail required to ship these two make you formidable in arguments, but we know you're a softie at heart! That's so evident in the fan edits/art, which you are the best at. You just want love to win, but only the truest love that has been forged by fire and strife and hurried broom closet make-out sessions.

XO, Kitty Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.