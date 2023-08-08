What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t attend Tory Lanez sentencing on Monday in a Los Angeles court room, but a victim’s statement she submitted was read aloud by Los Angeles County District Attorney Kathy Ta.

Although the rapper/singer testified during the trial, she said she struggled about whether to attend the sentencing hearing in person but opted to sit it out to preserve her mental health. The hip-hop star said she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.”

The Messenger was present in the courtroom for Monday's sentencing, which was not completed and extended to Tuesday.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan said in the statement. “I spiraled into the dark and slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

“He lied to anyone that would listen,” Megan added, referring to Lanez. In her statement, the hip-hop star also said that mercy is for those who show remorse for their crimes, but Lanez has shown none.

“If it can happen to me, imagine what can happen to [those without the resources I do]," she said. "Their lives matter... his crime warrants the full weight of the law.” She added that Lanez “made a mockery of my trauma” after the fact on social media by accusing her of lying.

Judge Herriford said that he would not consider Lanez’s lack of remorse in the sentencing but Lanez’s actions following the shooting, including social media posts and alleged harassment of Megan, would be considered.

Megan added that she hopes the sentence sends a message to those who commit violence against women and thanked the District Attorney’s Office for their support.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Herriford said that he received more than 70 letters testifying about Lanez’s character, including one from rapper Iggy Azalea.

Lanez was found guilty of three felony charges in December, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan Thee Stallion previously accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home. Lanez maintained his innocence and also dedicated an entire album to rebutting her version of events. Los Angeles prosecutors are asking for a 13-year sentence for Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson.

According to ABC News, Lanez's attorneys said in a sentencing memo that their client should get probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They plan to appeal his conviction.