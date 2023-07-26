As the Screen Actors Guild continues to strike against major studios and streaming services for better wages, fair AI practices and more, some performers are getting candid about how much money they truly make working in Hollywood.

Actors have taken to social media over the past few weeks to share what their pay and residuals look like for shows like This Is Us, Abbott Elementary, American Horror Story and more.

Here's what some of these actors make while starring on hit TV shows.

Orange Is The New Black

On July 16, Kimiko Glenn, who played inmate Brook Soso on Orange Is The New Black, spoke up on TikTok about a post she made in 2020, in which she showed a residual check she was sent. The check, which was for 45 episodes of work on the series, was for $27.30. "I'm about to be so rich!" she joked before revealing the total.

Other Orange Is The New Black stars have spoken up about how much they were paid, including actor Emma Myles. A recent New Yorker story reported that she was paid less than $900 for each day of shooting, and in a recent Instagram post, Glenn said that the pay was as little as $450.

"We don't make $900/day. $900 per day of shooting. That happened about twice every two weeks. So take away taxes, commissions – that nets you about $450 for that one day of shooting," Glenn wrote in her Instagram caption. "And assuming you work four days a month – we're talking $1800 for a months work, and you live in New York City. That doesn't make rent."

Glenn also spoke up about just how much of an actor's income has to go to paying people like publicists, lawyers, agents and managers — all of which can be a requirement for landing an acting job and sealing the deal.

"Also, once we started getting paid a little more, we started getting taxed as if we made that episodic rate in one day, often taking away 55% of our paycheck. 20% for agent/manager commissions. Some people have lawyers (5%), some people had to pay publicists ($2-6k/month no guarantee for any press coverage)," Glenn wrote. "There's a lot of misplaced outrage in these comments. $900 for one day of shooting is epically low for someone who is recurring on a hit television show, where they are contractually obligated to stay available 6 months out of the year."

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Although Emma Myles starred as an Amish inmate on OITNB, like many other TV actors, she had a guest spot on NBC's Law & Order: SVU.

In her interview with the New Yorker, she said that she was paid about $600 a year from her guest appearances on the police procedural.

Myles also said she worked at a financial firm while starring on these shows, where she acted out simulations for financial planners in training.

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary star William Stanford Davis shared posts to TikTok and Instagram in which he said that his pay hasn't increased in the 32 years he's been a member of SAG. Davis showed two checks he received — one for $0.03 and one for $0.05.

"The postage, the paper, everything costs more than that. That's what they think of us as actors," Davis said on Instagram. "This is why we're on strike for better wages, for better residuals, for a piece of the subscription and to not give in to AI."

American Horror Story

American Horror Story star Raeden Greer responded to Glenn's video of her residual check with her own post, in which she said she receives checks for as little as $10 for her work on five episodes of the series. Greer also discussed how actors aren't informed on when these checks will come — most of the time, they show up unexpectedly in the mail.

In a second video, she showed one check that was even in the negative. "Oh you think zero is as bad as it gets?" she joked, before revealing a payment for -$0.18 for a Season 3 episode of the FX series.

In a third post, Greer also claimed that one production company canceled a check for a "few hundred dollars."

"I had got the check, deposited it in my bank. And a couple days later, the production company canceled the check and they took the money back out of my account. And they were like, 'Sorry, we didn't actually owe you that. We're taking it back. We're canceling it,'" she alleged.

Big Time Rush

Stephen Kramer Glickman, who starred in the kids' Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush, said in a tweet that he hasn't had residuals from the show's streaming deals with Netflix and Paramount+.

"For those of you trying to understand the SAG strike…here is a little info for you. BIG TIME RUSH played on Netflix for two years and then got moved to Paramount +," Glickman wrote. "Any guesses on how much I was paid by Netflix and Paramount + in residuals? I'll give you a hint. It's $0."

K.C. Undercover

Other kids' series allegedly haven't fared well when it comes to residuals, either. Kamil McFadden, who starred in the Disney Channel show K.C. Undercover, claimed that he was paid $2.77 for his work on the show (in addition to other Disney series, including Austin & Ally).

"Wanna see something crazy? Y'all ever seen negative amounts on your residuals? The full video is almost two minutes long and I'm only netting $2.77. The math ain't mathing," he wrote on Twitter.

13 Reasons Why

In a Threads post, 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman spoke out about how little she was paid, despite the fact that she was flying to multiple locations to film and that she was featured in posters for the series.

"My earnings for the entire first season of 13 reasons why were $29,953.24 prior to agency and manager fees (20%) and taxes. 8 episodes over six months," she wrote. "I did all of the promo and had KEY ART for this show, flew round trip from NYC to SF to shoot for every episode, was kept for days without pay/working. i barely qualified for insurance."

"Within the first 28 days of release, the show's season 1 garnered a total of 476 million view hours," she continued. "This is why we strike."

This Is Us

While she was on the picket line, This Is Us star Mandy Moore was interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter, and she told them that she would receive checks for $0.81 or even one cent for the NBC series.

Moore said she feels "fortunate" to have been on a successful show that allowed her to pay the bills, but clarified that the industry no longer allows most actors to live off of checks and residuals, as there was once a time that actors were "able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills."

Dollface

Luke Cook posted a TikTok during the first week of the strike speaking about how much he budgets working as an actor on shows like Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Hulu's Dollface. The actor appeared as a supporting character on the latter, and in his video, he said he made $7,500 for his time on the show.

"We're paid chips... [Dollface] put me on a billboard on Sunset. Do you know how much they paid me to be on the billboard? Zero. The amount that they paid me to be in the show was not much better," he continued. "So I live in Los Angeles, and I have two kids. I got paid per episode, which is two weeks of work, $7,500."

"I am not a millionaire," he said in the TikTok video. "95% of the actors in SAG cannot make a living from acting. They've gotta have side hustles, etc. I am one of those actors."