What To Know About The 700-Page Book That Inspired Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Much has been said about the anticipation surrounding Christopher Nolan's latest film, Oppenheimer — but did you know that he was inspired by a biography gifted to him by Robert Pattinson? Do you know anything about the book at all?



American Prometheus is an exhaustively researched text, and a literary triumph that took decades to write. Before you see his film in theaters, here's what you should know about the book behind Nolan's latest cinematographic feat:

The book was ideated and co-written by Martin J. Sherwin, an American historian, professor, and author.

Sherwin's scholarship focused on the Cold War and nuclear weapons, and he published seven books including American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, his magnum opus. As the title suggests, the book hones in on the illustrious life and work of Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who is credited with creating the atom bomb.

Despite his initial enthusiasm, American Prometheus took 25 years to write.

In 1980, the then-43-year-old Sherwin signed a deal with Knopf to write Oppenheimer's biography. Sherwin spent countless hours tracking down the physicist's closest connections, including his son, and collected nearly 50,000 declassified government documents. He surpassed multiple deadlines, opting to focus on a professorship at Tufts University and writing essays about the nuclear age instead.



After 20 years and no finished product, he became convinced that the book would never be finished.

Eventually, Sherwin invited his friend, fellow historian Kai Bird, to join the project.

Several months of prodding convinced Bird to sign on, and the two wrote a proposal that earned them a book advance of $290,000 from Knopf. They spent the next four years crafting what would become a 721-paged book about one of the most important American figures of the 20th century.



Calling this book "well researched" would be an understatement, considering it contains information from 112 interviewees, 599 pages of text, 83 pages of notes, and a 20-page long index. American Prometheus finally debuted in 2005 to rave reviews, going on to win a National Book Critics Circle Award that same year and a Pulitzer Prize in 2006.

The book took another 16 years to finally be adapted to the big screen.

American Prometheus was shortly optioned — meaning its rights were bought for a period of time by a studio to develop a film — after its release by Sam Mendes, who directed films like Skyfall and American Beauty. After a series of development delays, the book continued to be optioned by several interested producers — but a film never emerged.

So, imagine the co-authors' surprise when they discovered that Christopher Nolan was adapting American Prometheus.

In 2021, a friend of Bird's shared a Variety article that said Nolan's next film was about Oppenheimer, but the co-authors assumed he was using a different book as a reference. In the fall of that year, Nolan rang them up — could they fly to New York and meet with him? By that time Sherwin was 84 years old and too sick to travel, but Bird would go in his stead.



Sherwin died from small-cell lung cancer a few weeks later, but his loved ones agree that he would have enjoyed the fanfare surrounding the film and seeing his work come to life. Thankfully, we get to see his vision in all its glory later this week — Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21st.