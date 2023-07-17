What to Know About Pinkydoll, the TikToker Who Has Timbaland As A Top Viewer In Her Livestreams

Last week, TikTok creator Pinkydoll went viral after a clip of her livestream was shared on Twitter. The 27-year-old Montrealer is just one of several creators who perform as a non-player character, also known as an NPC, on TikTok Live.

Here's how NPC streaming works:

Audience members pay for specific icons which pop up in real time on the livestream, and creators respond with a corresponding action or catchphrase. It's speculated that the concept originated in the '90s from sex workers who performed sexual acts on camera in exchange for donations. NPC streaming has since expanded this idea and does not include explicit content — at least not on TikTok.



The icons translate into real currency for creators — Pinkydoll told VICE that she started out making $250 per day, but now makes upwards of $7,000 per day since going viral.

The creator is on a roll, doing radio interviews and making content — and she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

Pinkydoll spends six hours a day, seven days a week on TikTok Live, with her viewership consistently in the tens of thousands. Her account features a mix of content, including story times, life updates, and videos with trending audio. She currently has nearly half a million followers, though it's likely her engagement and follower count will continue to rise.



Don't be surprised if you see Pinkydoll popping individual corn kernels with a straightening iron and saying her signature "ice cream, yes yes" catchphrase while scrolling on the app, along with hundreds of other creators attempting to cash in on the trend.



Producers Timbaland and ATL Jacob were the top viewers on one of Pinkydoll's most recent livestreams, per Complex. The ranking is determined by the amount of time and money spent on a TikTok Live.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Timbaland attends the "Empire" series season 2 New York Premiere at Carnegie Hall on September 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage) Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The creator broke character during her performance to acknowledge Timbaland's presence in the Live.



"Timbaland in the building! Where you at, Timbaland?" she exclaimed. The producer recorded her reaction and posted it to his own TikTok profile.

"A lot of people say, 'Yo, one day you're gonna flop,' she commented in a recent video. "I'm sorry baby girl, baby boy, I'm here to stay. So you see that face? You're going to see that face forever."