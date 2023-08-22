And just like that, we have our newest rose-giver. After a season filled with tears, dramatic returns and many, many scarves, Charity Lawson's love story has finally come to a close. (But her dancing journey has only just begun.) In the Aug. 21 finale, the child and family therapist selected integrative medicine specialist Dotun Olubeko as her final rose, and the two became happily engaged. Her second placer Joey Graziadei wasn't left empty-handed, though.

Host Jesse Palmer announced that the Pennsylvania native would be the 28th Bachelor, searching through an entirely new crop of romantics in the hopes of finding the one.

To celebrate the announcement, find everything to know about Joey Graziadei, our newest Bachelor.

1. He's from Pennsylvania, but lives in Hawaii.

Fans of Charity's season will remember Joey's emotional hometown date in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, where his Uncle Joe revealed to Charity that he wasn't sure she was getting "the real Joey." And while that may be where he's from, Joey doesn't live in Pennsylvania currently: Instead, the 28-year-old resides in Koloa, Hawaii.

2. He's a fan of the outdoors.

Living in the Aloha State means one thing: Joey gets a lot of time outside. According to his Bachelor bio, he enjoys "hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset." He's also an "avid star gazer" and is looking for a wife who "shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors." We know a few of those!

3. He's a tennis pro.

Joey spends his days outdoors in and out of work: He keeps busy as a tennis instructor. After graduating from West Chester University in 2017, Joey "quickly realized the corporate world wasn't for him," according to his Bachelor bio, and now teaches the sport as the head tennis pro at Makai. Chances are, we'll see more than a few tennis dates in our future.

4. He enjoys other sports, too.

Joey doesn't just stick to tennis; he's also become "recently" obsessed with golf, according to the show (and his Instagram account). He's also a "die-hard" Green Bay Packers fan and loves country music.

5. He's a family man.

Joey is very close with his family, including mom Cathy, dad Nick, sisters Carly and Ellie, brother-in-law Zach and, of course, his Uncle Joe. During the season, he revealed his parents got divorced when he was younger after his dad came out as gay; on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, he explained to hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt that he wanted to share the story with Charity since "it's something that's affected me."

"My parents split when I was pretty young," he told Charity during the season. "I wouldn’t say it was easy. But my family is just an extremely loving family. And both my parents were amazing co-parents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me."