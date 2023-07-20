What to Know About Flyana Boss, The New Music Sensation Taking Over TikTok

"Hello, Christ? I'm 'bout to sin again." So goes the iconic line uttered by Flyana Boss, the rap duo that's taken TikTok by storm with several viral videos in the last month. And while you may just be getting familiar with their flow, their most recent claim to fame has been several years in the making.



Before they really, truly blow up in the mainstream, here's what you need to know about the Los Angeles based artists and their sound:

The rap duo features self-proclaimed "besties that do music together," Bobbi LaNea and Folayan Kunerede.

LaNea, hailing from Detroit, and Kunerede, from Dallas, met at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles. They launched Flyana Boss on social media in 2019 and created their TikTok account in 2022, posting daily relatable POVs and short clips of their original music with aims of going viral. They tend to produce upbeat, authentic tunes that center their friendship and inspire Black women and "weirdos to feel empowered."



Only a year has passed since making their TikTok and the duo has already reached a fairly high level of success, garnering a combined 1.5 million followers on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube. If you join their 2.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, you'll find a list of catchy singles like Miss Me, Trashboi, and Mango Bananas.

Their most recent single, "You Wish," has been the key to the group's viral success.

It all started with a teaser for the song shared back in May, which quickly became their most watched video at the time with 2.3 million views. The video featured LaNea and Kunerede running down a neighborhood street as they chanted the lyrics to "You Wish" — a move which has since become the song's calling card.

The duo has now produced several iterations of the teaser as they run in different locations, based on requests from people in their comment sections, usually high-trafficked places like Disneyland, Ikea, McDonalds, and the Hollywood walk of fame. Not only are they involving their audience in the production of their videos, but they're catching the eye of massive brands like Google and Chipotle, who've requested the duo also take a lap through their businesses as well.



"We were trying to do... trending stuff and it was never working," Folayan told Nylon. "Everyone keeps calling us 'genius marketers,' but we're just doing us."

"You Wish" has inspired people to make their own running videos, along with a host of memes and other trends relating to the song.

The group's #flyanaboss and #hellochristimaboutosinagain hashtags make up a combined 323.8 million views, a testament to their ever-increasing reach on the app. And that reach extends past TikTok (though the memes and makeup transitions using the song are equally fun to watch) — there's been everything from "Hello, Christ?" memes on Twitter to ASL lyric videos on Instagram. There's even an icon of a pair of runners that'll pop up on your screen when you search for Flyana Boss on Google.

Flyana Boss has seemingly perfected their viral video formula — but they're not stopping anytime soon.

Apart from corporations, they've also been performing live for large audiences, interviewing with several publications, and receiving acknowledgements by major celebrities — some which include Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Lupita N'yongo, Timabaland, and Missy Elliott. The path to becoming a star isn't linear, but it's hard to imagine Flyanna Boss will run out of steam.