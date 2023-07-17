What Third Film Should You Pair With Your ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Double Feature?

Between the releases of Oppenheimer and Barbie, July 21, 2023, is set to be a date that forever lives in cinema history. It might be the best same-day release double feature since the unforgettable July 18, 2008, pairing of The Dark Knight and Mamma Mia. But is there a way to make it even bigger and better?

In my younger days, I was considered quite the master of the triple feature, and the internet's obsession with seeing Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer back-to-back got me itching to unretire and use my AMC A-List allotment of three movies in a week all in the same day.

If you're considering attempting a big three, you'll need the perfect third movie to fit your schedule — especially considering Barbenheimer is already a combined five-hour investment. So we put our expertise to the test and analyzed all the available theatrical options to help daring audiences plan a bomb triple feature.

Cobweb (In theaters July 21)

Logline: "Eight-year-old Peter (Woody Norman) is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap coming from inside his bedroom wall — a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peter's fear intensifies, he believes that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust."

Pros:

- Woody Norman sounds like the name of a character in Oppenheimer — and Barbie.

- On The Boys, Anthony Starr is also a "patriot" whose origin story is tied to a nuclear bomb.

- You kind of have to admire the guts to open in theaters on the same day as Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Cons:

- You kind of have to wonder if it was a smart business move to open in theaters on the same day as Barbie and Oppenheimer.

- It will be very tough to get to sleep after the events of Oppenheimer AND Cobweb.

- And, ugh, with that title, you assume there will be spiders, and who likes spiders? (On a personal note, I'm a noted scaredy cat.)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 (Now in theaters)

Logline: "Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most."

Pros:

- Even this diehard Fast & Furious fan can admit that Mission: Impossible is currently the premier action franchise.

- Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, and Rebecca Ferguson are its own badass triple threat.

- Cruise is on the record as being pro-Barbenheimer.

- Dead Reckoning star and iconic character actor Shea Whigham was born to be in Oppenheimer, and yet somehow wasn't cast.

- If you go to an AMC, you'll get to see Cruise and Nicole Kidman together again, kind of.

- And did you read that incredible logline?!

Cons:

- With Dead Reckoning out nine days earlier, you'll probably have already seen it by then.

- And a 163-minute running time is not ideal for what will already be a long day.

Joy Ride (Now in theaters)

Logline: "Childhood best friends Audrey (Ashley Park) and Lolo (Sherry Cola), accompanied by Audrey's former roommate Kat (Stephanie Hsu) and Lolo's cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), set out on a journey across China to find Audrey's birth mother."

Pros:

- It feels like any of these four emerging stars could have fit nicely into Barbie.

- Like Barbie, it's a memorable road trip to a new place.

- The R-rated studio comedy really needs your support in the form of cold, hard cash.

- Most importantly, Joy Ride is funny!

Cons:

- Sadly, being two weeks old and facing the debut of multiple blockbusters, the number of showtimes might be scarce and hard to match up with Barbenheimer scheduling.

- The laughs from Barbie and Joy Ride put you at risk of serious throat pain!

Insidious: The Red Door (Now in theaters)

Logline: "Set 10 years after the ending events of the second film, Dalton's (Ty Simpkins) college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them. To end the haunting and put the demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Dalton must return once again to the Further and stop the Lambert nightmare for good."

Pros:

- The jump scares might wake you back up if you squeeze this in post-Oppenheimer and pre-Barbie.

- Between cashing multiple franchise checks, making his directorial debut, and being married to our Succession queen Karolina (Dagmara Domińczyk), Patrick Wilson is a role model.

- Two of the most powerful words in cinema: Rose Byrne.

Cons:

- Unless you're already a fan, do you really have to catch up? Like, they lost me with whatever "the Further" is.

- Also, see my previous personal note about being a scaredy cat.

Theater Camp (Now in theaters)

Logline: "As summer rolls around again, kids are gathering from all over to attend AdirondACTS, a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York that's a haven for budding performers. After its indomitable founder Joan (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma, her clueless 'crypto-bro' son Troy (Jimmy Tatro) is tasked with keeping the thespian paradise running."

Pros:

- Theater camp kids are surely all-in on Barbie.

- American Vandal alum Jimmy Tatro would have been a hilarious Ken (not Ryan Gosling, but one of the other Kens).

- Theater Camp producer Will Ferrell stars in Barbie, so you get his presence and influence.

- After starring in the show of the summer, The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Molly Gordon reunite.

Cons:

- Might be tough to find showtimes outside of New York and Los Angeles.

- None of these actors could be in Oppenheimer.

- Remember the Dear Evan Hansen movie?

The Beanie Bubble (Released on July 21)

Logline: "Ty Warner (Zach Galifianakis) was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history."

Pros:

- Zach Galifianakis gives his best big-screen performance since the first Hangover.

- Beanie Bubble's real leads are the dream team of Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Elizabeth Banks.

- The directors are a married couple consisting of Al Gore's daughter and the frontman of the band OK Go, which is an equally weird and intriguing sentence.

- Barbie might love beanie babies!

Cons:

- Barbie might hate beanie babies...

- Opening only in select theaters, Beanie Bubble will be available to watch on Apple TV+ a week later.

- How many movies about toys can a grown adult watch in a short span? That sounds like a real hangover waiting to happen.

And the winner is...

Previous viewing and lengthy running time be damned! We've chosen to accept the mission of seeing Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (in that exact order) all on July 21. It doesn't matter if you just went to Dead Reckoning days earlier because this is the exact adrenaline needed to cap off this epic marathon. And considering Tom Cruise continuously risks his life to entertain us, buying a second ticket is the least we could do. Plus, he's a triple-feature guy, just like us!