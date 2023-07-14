Just What The Heck Is ‘The Entity’ In ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’

Even though he loves to do it, Tom Cruise wouldn’t ride his motorcycle off a cliff without a good reason. He’s doing it to protect mankind.

In Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, the Impossible Mission Force’s Ethan Hunt has gone rogue (again???) in an effort to save civilization as we know it.

There’s something out there called The Entity and a not-so-nice fella named Gabriel, played by Esai Morales, wants to harness its power to control the world! The guy ostensibly on “our side,” deep state spook Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny), is terrified that another national interest will control The Entity. He wants it for himself but, you know, absolutely pinky promises not to do anything bad with it.

Only Ethan Hunt — brave, bold Ethan Hunt — has the foresight and wisdom to know that The Entity must be destroyed! There’s only one question. What the heck actually is The Entity?

Ethan Hunt, flying off a cliff, to save your ungrateful ass

Well, that’s where the movie gets fuzzy. (Which is, I suppose, a little weird, because it’s the foundation of the whole thing.)

The Entity is a sentient, self-aware computer program. But, not nice, like Data on Star Trek. Or, at least, we can’t take that chance. When the heads of various U.S. government security teams meet to spout buzzword gobbledygook at one another, they conclude that a sentient artificial intelligence, also known as a singularity, is by its very nature driven to cause problems. (They’ve seen enough movies to know!) The Entity has already made its presence felt in various connected, digital spaces. But it hasn’t made a move yet. It’s just there, blasting through all security measures, puffing out those binary zeros and ones, saying, "Come get me, Ethan Hunt, if you dare."

The idea of AI causing headaches for humans is recognizable to anyone who has a familiarity with Skynet from The Terminator, the Cylons from Battlestar Galactica or the eerie maneuvers made by the HAL 9000 in 2001: A Space Odyssey (though whether or not HAL acted out of malice, out of programming, or out of a malfunction is still open for debate — all part of why 2001 is the greatest.)

The HAL 9000 from “2001: A Space Odyssey,” a nefarious villain, or just misunderstood? Warner Bros.

So how will Ethan (and his pals, including Simon Pegg’s Benjy, Ving Rhames’s Luther and Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa) stop The Entity? Totally unknown for most of the movie, and still basically unknown by the end. Before they can stop it, they don’t even know where they can get it, exactly.

For most of the picture they are chasing down these two little keys that, when they make a kissy face, light up. These bonded keys will, in some way, lead them to The Entity. At first, the keys are in the hands of various thieves and black marketeers, like the one played by Hayley Atwell, who eventually joins Ethan and the cause of righteousness.

In the movie’s first scene, we see Russian seamen on a secret submarine with the keys around their neck. They are also securing an ominous red sphere somewhere on the ship. Were I a betting man, I’d say that The Entity — or at least a way to interact with it — is somewhere inside of that thing.

Pom Klementieff plays Paris, a lead foot assassin employed by Gabriel to stop at nothing to get the keys which will get The Entity which will get the, well, after that it gets a little vague Christian Black/Paramount Pictures/Skydance

Of course, now it is on the bottom of the ocean, because something targeted the not-so-indestructible ship. It is implied that The Entity did this itself, probably as a security measure. “You can’t get to me if I’m down where only those weird fish with headlights live,” The Entity is thinking, feet up on the coffee table, a tub of Haagen Dazs open and ready to watch a Melrose Place marathon.

"You fool!" you shout back. "Don’t you know that Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two will be in theaters on June 28, 2024?!? Don't get too comfy!!!"

I guess that’s where the “artificial” in artificial intelligence comes in.