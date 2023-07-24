Warning: The following article contains spoilers about Oppenheimer.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer may be a movie about advanced science, but the way it is told isn't all dry chalk on the blackboard. During Oppenheimer's student years, he is taunted by visions of theoretical physics (presented as abstract colors set to intruding, atonal music), and the story itself, one can say, reveals itself in a higher dimension, ignoring a typical timeline and zipping backward and forwards.

Most of the movie is told from Oppenheimer's point of view, so when interrogators at his security hearing start asking about his sex life, he feels exposed, and we see Cillian Murphy sitting naked before the board. There's another moment in which we get a visual representation of what Oppenheimer is thinking. But it does go by rather quickly.

When Oppenheimer learns that his ex-girlfriend Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh, has died by suicide, we see a quick succession of images of her kneeling by her bathtub. For a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, however, there are gloved hands near the back of her head, implying that maybe she was murdered or that, at least for a flash, Oppenheimer wondered if that was the case.

Indeed, Tatlock's death has been a source of conspiracy theories for years.

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer' Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Despite Oppenheimer's run time, it is a fair criticism to say that Nolan's script blazes past the women in his life. Emily Blunt gets at least one show-stopping speech as "the wife," Kitty Oppenheimer, but you can't say the same for Louise Lombard's truncated part as Ruth Holman (another of Oppenheimer's lovers.)

Pugh's turn as Jean Tatlock is somewhere in between. Tatlock and Oppenheimer's warmly-lit, unclothed hotel rendezvous makes for some striking imagery, and her character's dismissal of flowers and other niceties intimate that this was a woman of unique character. The few times Pugh is on screen, the movie surely takes on an extra dimension.

Tatlock was a psychiatrist who, as in the movie, did meet Oppenheimer at a party while he was creating the theoretical physics department at Berkeley. Oppenheimer was already acquainted with her father, John S.P. Tatlock, a Chaucer scholar. (Though Oppenheimer does have a few shots of him staring at cubist paintings, it doesn't get into just how involved he was in the arts.)

Tatlock's suicide years later sends Oppenheimer to his lowest point (indeed, there he is crying on the ground!), but given all the other explosives in the film, I don't think Nolan quite captures just what she meant to him. She was a shrewd and independent thinker and was a devoted communist in the 1930s, as many were during the time of the Spanish Civil War and the Great Depression. She even wrote for an official communist newspaper, Western Worker.

Oppenheimer and Tatlock's romance was on-and-off, and her mood swings caused him great consternation. By contrast, Kitty was a relative oasis of calm as a romantic partner, and her pregnancy pretty much sealed the deal for marriage. But he never forgot Tatlock and, as shown, still met with her even during his time at Los Alamos.

Florence Pugh and Jean Tatlock Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Wikipedia

This connection, plus his brother's ties to the Communist Party as well as his own labor organizing at Berkeley, were enough for an "official" inquiry into Oppenheimer's security clearances, though it is fair to say that his using his highly influential voice to suggest a curtailment of arms proliferation is what really did him in.

Either way, while Oppenheimer was running the Manhattan Project, he was under surveillance by the FBI and, following the scientific law of osmosis, it thus extended to Tatlock. After a period of severe depression in late 1943, which some have suggested was connected to her struggle to come to terms with her bisexuality, she ended her life on January 4, 1944.

She was found atop several pillows, her head submerged in a bathtub, and there were several barbiturates in her system. An unsigned note, which ended in an illegible scrawl, read, "I am disgusted with everything."

The death was ruled a suicide, though the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, which Nolan used as his primary source for the film, goes a little further.

Soon after Tatlock's death, some, including Tatlock's brother Dr. Hugh Tatlock, started raising questions. Prior to her death, she had eaten a full meal, and given her medical background, she would know that undigested foods would only slow the metabolizing of the drugs in her system. What's more, one of the drugs, choral hydrate, is a key component of what was known back then as a knockout drug called a "Mickey Finn." It is possible that she could have been "slipped a Mickey."

In 1975, Boris Pash (the terrifying security agent played by Casey Affleck in Oppenheimer) spoke under oath about his post-Los Alamos work in the CIA from 1949 to 1952. He gave a classic non-denial denial about whether or not his unit performed assassinations. Later, former CIA officer E. Howard Hunt told The New York Times that Pash and his unit were responsible for "the assassination of double agents and similar low-ranking officials." (Pash apparently helped design the poison cigars that failed to kill Fidel Castro.)

Given the critical and volatile nature of what Oppenheimer was doing at Los Alamos, it is not totally unbelievable to think that malevolent forces may have bumped off the director's secret girlfriend, who had an active connection to communists and the Soviet Union. It's not as if the Manhattan Project wasn't something too concerned with a body count.