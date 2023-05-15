The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    What Jamie Foxx’s New Show Means for the Future of ‘Beat Shazam’

    Foxx has hosted the musical game show since its premiere in 2017.

    Published
    Dan Trainor
    Jamie Foxx's television empire is expanding — but Beat Shazam isn't going anywhere.

    On the heels of Monday's announcement that Jamie and his daughter Corinne Foxx will host the new music guessing game We Are Family on Fox next year, the network revealed what it means for Foxx's other hosting gig on the network.

    "As it pertains to Beat Shazam, Nick Cannon filled in for Jamie recently for the current summer launch," Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said during the network's upfronts media call on Monday. "But, really, one doesn't preclude the other."

    In other words: Both shows are able to coexist.

    As for specific details about Beat Shazam's path forward, Wade said further decision making will "be made sometime in the future."

    It was not indicated if Jamie and Corinne — who acted as the DJ on Beat Shazam — would return to their respective roles.

    Earlier this month, it was announced that Cannon would fill in as host on Beat Shazam amid Jamie's "medical complication." In addition, Corinne was replaced by Kelly Osbourne for the show's upcoming sixth season, which premieres May 23.

    (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

    Jamie was hospitalized in early April with Corinne sharing the news in a since-deleted Instagram post.

    "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Corinne wrote April 11. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for your privacy at this time."

    On Friday, Corinne revealed that her father had been "out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating." 

    We Are Family will feature "non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member," according to Fox. 

    The show will "feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each," the network continued, "by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed."

    We Are Family will premiere on Fox in 2024.

