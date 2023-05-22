The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    What It’s Like Understudying Ben Platt in His Tony-Nominated Role on Broadway: ‘My Mom Was Crying’

    Max Chernin, Platt's understudy in the revival of 'Parade,' talked exclusively to The Messenger about his whirlwind weekend on Broadway.

    Published |Updated
    Michael Gioia
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Ben Platt was out of Parade on Friday and Saturday night, but that didn't stop the acclaimed revival from bringing down the house. 

    Max Chernin, who is Ben Platt's understudy in Parade on Broadway
    Michael Gioia / The Messenger

    Max Chernin — Platt's understudy — filled the shoes of Leo Frank, the musical's lead character based on the real-life Jewish man who was accused of killing his 13-year-old employee Mary Phagan. His sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment shortly before he was kidnapped from prison and lynched. 

    The house at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre was still full on Friday, and Chernin was greeted with massive applause. 

    Read More
    Courtesy of Max Chernin

    "It just felt like a huge vibration of love from so many different walks of my life," Chernin exclusively told The Messenger Sunday after his weekend of shows. "And it's like I was carrying everyone with me up there."

    Understudying the Tony-nominated actor is a big task, considering Platt's level of fame, but Chernin felt celebrated by not only family and friends — but by the entire creative team of the musical and the audience as well. 

    "I was trying to reframe it in a way that was just like, 'I'm so excited to show everyone what I can do and that I can do this' because I've been [in the industry] over 10 years, and this is inside me, and has been," Chernin said, adding that Parade specifically has been "sizzling" from within since he started rehearsing the project. 

    Platt also offered his support, leaving Chernin with a note that simply said, "Slay them!"

    Courtesy of Max Chernin

    Because Chernin knew in advance that he would be playing the lead at Friday and Saturday's performances, he was given a significant amount of rehearsal to ensure his success. 

    In fact, the song "It's Hard to Speak My Heart" from the musical was the first song Chernin ever sang with a voice teacher growing up. 

    "I sang all of that around the house," Chernin recalled. "The story goes that I used to sing myself to sleep."

    His parents traveled into the city for his big night and greeted him at the stage door, where fans gathered to meet the actor after the show. "My mom couldn't say anything, she was crying," said Chernin. "My dad just said that it was really, really special and important to see me do the thing."

    A previous understudy on Broadway, Chernin never went on for those roles in Bright Star and Sunday in the Park with George — so being able to do it in Parade, which received six Tony Award nominations this season (including one for Platt), was particularly meaningful and poignant. 

    Courtesy of Max Chernin

    During his curtain call on Friday, his co-star Micaela Diamond (who plays Lucille Frank) announced to the audience that it was his first time on as Leo.

    Was it validating to finally lead a show on Broadway? "That was actually like the undercurrent I was feeling during [the song] 'This Is Not Over Yet.' I was experiencing it as Leo, but I also was just like, 'I'm here. I'm f—ing here.' I sing, and I act, and I'm doing it on Broadway," Chernin said. 

    In this business, "There are a lot of nos," he added, "and this was just a big yes."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.