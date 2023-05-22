What It’s Like Understudying Ben Platt in His Tony-Nominated Role on Broadway: ‘My Mom Was Crying’

Ben Platt was out of Parade on Friday and Saturday night, but that didn't stop the acclaimed revival from bringing down the house.

Michael Gioia / The Messenger

Max Chernin — Platt's understudy — filled the shoes of Leo Frank, the musical's lead character based on the real-life Jewish man who was accused of killing his 13-year-old employee Mary Phagan. His sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment shortly before he was kidnapped from prison and lynched.

The house at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre was still full on Friday, and Chernin was greeted with massive applause.

Courtesy of Max Chernin

"It just felt like a huge vibration of love from so many different walks of my life," Chernin exclusively told The Messenger Sunday after his weekend of shows. "And it's like I was carrying everyone with me up there."

Understudying the Tony-nominated actor is a big task, considering Platt's level of fame, but Chernin felt celebrated by not only family and friends — but by the entire creative team of the musical and the audience as well.

"I was trying to reframe it in a way that was just like, 'I'm so excited to show everyone what I can do and that I can do this' because I've been [in the industry] over 10 years, and this is inside me, and has been," Chernin said, adding that Parade specifically has been "sizzling" from within since he started rehearsing the project.

Platt also offered his support, leaving Chernin with a note that simply said, "Slay them!"

Courtesy of Max Chernin

Because Chernin knew in advance that he would be playing the lead at Friday and Saturday's performances, he was given a significant amount of rehearsal to ensure his success.

In fact, the song "It's Hard to Speak My Heart" from the musical was the first song Chernin ever sang with a voice teacher growing up.

"I sang all of that around the house," Chernin recalled. "The story goes that I used to sing myself to sleep."

His parents traveled into the city for his big night and greeted him at the stage door, where fans gathered to meet the actor after the show. "My mom couldn't say anything, she was crying," said Chernin. "My dad just said that it was really, really special and important to see me do the thing."

A previous understudy on Broadway, Chernin never went on for those roles in Bright Star and Sunday in the Park with George — so being able to do it in Parade, which received six Tony Award nominations this season (including one for Platt), was particularly meaningful and poignant.

Courtesy of Max Chernin

During his curtain call on Friday, his co-star Micaela Diamond (who plays Lucille Frank) announced to the audience that it was his first time on as Leo.

Was it validating to finally lead a show on Broadway? "That was actually like the undercurrent I was feeling during [the song] 'This Is Not Over Yet.' I was experiencing it as Leo, but I also was just like, 'I'm here. I'm f—ing here.' I sing, and I act, and I'm doing it on Broadway," Chernin said.

In this business, "There are a lot of nos," he added, "and this was just a big yes."