Here Lies Love would have never been able to run on Broadway three years ago. The musical, which places audiences in the middle of the action, would have violated all protocols in place at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down New York City's theater industry for nearly 18 months.

But Broadway is back — and so is Here Lies Love, which first shimmied onto the New York scene in 2013, when David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's musical about Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos premiered at Off-Broadway's Public Theater. The production was met with praise for its innovative immersive concept, and the musical went on to play engagements in London and Seattle before landing on Broadway.

So, what is all the buzz about? The Messenger had a front-row seat (or, rather, an up-close-and-personal standing location) at the Broadway Theatre before Here Lies Love officially opened Thursday in N.Y.C.

Conrad Ricamora (Ninoy Aquino – left), Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos – right), and the cast of 'Here Lies Love' Billy Bustamante, Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman (2023)

The Broadway Theatre, which previously housed massive productions such as King Kong and the revivals of Fiddler on the Roof, Miss Saigon and West Side Story, has been completely transformed into a disco ballroom. Instead of orchestra seating, the audience gathers to stand around moveable platforms. Seats — and bright, neon-colored lights — line the perimeter of the theater, with a disco ball placed centerstage.

Audiences are required to check their bags and umbrellas (given a particularly rainy summer season) before venturing inside the disco. Neon wristbands are given in exchange for your belongings, and theatergoers are anything but six feet apart from one another when inside. The evening's DJ (Moses Villarama) encourages patrons to get to know their neighbors, though who those neighbors are can change throughout the night since stagehands dressed in bright pink move set pieces throughout the show and direct audiences where to move next.

As the disco ball ascends and the musical begins, the Broadway Theatre becomes the Philippines in the 1950s and 60s, when Imelda Marcos (née Romualdez) met Ferdinand Marcos and went on to marry the politician and become the country's first lady from 1965 to 1986.

Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos) and Jose Llana (Ferdinand Marcos) in 'Here Lies Love' Billy Bustamante, Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman (2023)

The Marcoses (played by Arielle Jacobs and Jose Llana), known for living a lavish lifestyle during a period of economic crisis and civil unrest in the Philippines, are at the heart of the musical, which begins to take shape around the audience. Even those who are seated in the mezzanine are asked to stand at certain points during the 90-minute Broadway spectacle, and cast members can often be found wandering throughout the entire space.

A raised platform is at the center of the Broadway Theatre, but it does not stay stationary. Stagehands (whose union recently reached an agreement with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions) move the makeshift stage as well as assemble various set pieces to create a path for performers to walk from one side of the theater to the other. The action happens everywhere, with audiences moving their heads or turning their bodies to ensure they don't miss a beat.

'Here Lies Love' Billy Bustamante, Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman (2023)

Theatergoers are even occasionally asked to partake in the show itself. Before Imelda's wedding to Ferdinand (the real-life couple married after an 11-day whirlwind courtship), audiences are taught a line dance; and during various political appearances involving the president and first lady, their speeches from the crowd — and interactions with the audience — are caught on camera and play on video screens placed throughout the theater as well as on a fragmented backdrop made up of TVs of different shapes and sizes.

At times, the story plays out in front, where the Broadway Theatre's stage is typically placed; but it isn't long before the cast moves to another location — and you may be close enough to an actor to see their nuanced facial expressions and the show's detailed choreography.

Jose Llana (Ferdinand Marcos), Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos), and the cast of 'Here Lies Love' Billy Bustamante, Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman (2023)

The evening culminates with an appearance by Tony Award winner Lea Salonga (arguably the greatest Filipina stage actress of our time, having voiced songs by the Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan and known for originating the role of Kim in the modern-day classic Miss Saigon). Salonga appears for a limited five-week run as Aurora Aquino, who belts out the show's 11-o'clock number after the assassination of her son, senator Ninoy Aquino (Conrad Ricamora).

During Salonga's number "Just Ask the Flowers," a spotlight shines on the star as a platform beneath her feet slowly moves towards the back of the house. The disco vibe dissolves as the audience's attention is captured by Salonga's stage presence alone.

Lea Salonga (Aurora Aquino) and the cast of 'Here Lies Love' Billy Bustamante, Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman (2023)

But it isn't long until the dance party ensues once more before audiences collect their bags — and their Playbills — to return to the bustling streets of New York City's theater district.

Sensory overload? Perhaps. A celebration of the Filipino life and culture? Absolutely. A Broadway experience like no other? Without question.