What Is The ‘Clear The List’ Trend On TikTok?

The days of kids bringing in pencils, erasers and construction paper to their first day of school may be going out of fashion — all thanks to TikTok.

In a new trend popularized by TikTok creator Alix Earle, who has over 5.6 million followers on the platform, creators and fans are coming together to help purchase school supplies for teachers in need.

On July 17, Earle shared a video revealing that she had purchased an entire Amazon wishlist for one teacher, Sarah Stair. She also linked to a massive spreadsheet that included links to other teachers' wishlists, asking for items like paper, crayons, decorations and Play Doh, among others.

Earle encouraged her followers to share the list as well as purchase items if they're able to.

"This isn't like an ad or anything, I just wanted to get the word out there. I think if you have a platform, it's super important to just share with your followers," Earle said. "You don't have to donate anything. That's all."

Earle wasn't the first person to hop on this trend, either.

In 2022, the creator @matta_of_fact began a project called #ClearTheList, where TikTok users crowdfunded school supplies for teachers posting their lists of needs online.

The hashtag now has over 4.4 million views on TikTok, and many of those participating in the trend — both teachers and those donating to them — use tools like Linktree to put multiple links, such as Amazon wishlists and gigantic spreadsheets that list tons of teachers in need, in their bio. According to the company, "education-identifying Linktree accounts created in July ‘23 grew 57% [year over year] and wishlist links have dominated Linktree profiles."

"Last year, about 430 were submitted, this year, we are already well past that," @matta_of_fact said in her 2023 video continuing the trend. "... In the United States, educators are always going above and beyond, despite what life keeps throwing at them. Some of you know that before I was a TikToker, I was an educator."

She continues, saying that many teachers use money from their own pockets to pay for classroom supplies. In fact, over 90 percent of teachers spend their own money on school supplies. On average, costs over the course of a school year averaged about $500, and some organizations predict that this number will only go up.

"This is something that is so important, so personal to me, a cause that I really believe in," she continued. "Teachers know what their students need in order to succeed, and sadly school districts are just not providing that most of the time. This is just my very small contribution to try and help a little bit, but I know that each person who receives items from this project is extremely grateful."

Teachers also began sharing their own lists, and other influencers started to spread them around social media.

The user @ahditty, who says she is a second grade teacher, half-jokingly posted a video on TikTok back in July 2022 (that now has over showing that she had direct messaged various celebrities on Instagram, from Tom Holland to the official account of the Washington Nationals, with her list of needed items in the hopes they may help her out.

Instead of celebs, she revealed that several of her friends had purchased items from her Amazon wishlist.

Another teacher on TikTok, @noellelovessloths (who has over 5 million followers on the platform) posted an emotional video revealing that her wishlist had been completely cleared out by her followers.

"I am seriously so grateful," she said in the video. "Yesterday, I came home and I had more Amazon boxes and I checked my list, and almost everything is gone."

She continued, "I was reading through all of the notes, and I started crying. I don't know what I did to deserve this but — thank you. My students and my classroom also thank you."