What Is ‘Not Your Normal Kids Show’? A Look Into The Creepy Kids’ Series Taking Over TikTok

A new children's show is taking over TikTok For You Pages — but it may not be what viewers expect.

Created by the TikToker @BeeVeeKee, the horror series "Not Your Normal Kids Show" is decidedly not for children. Since the creator began posting the series on May 22, these videos have garnered millions of likes and have inspired tons of fan discussions around what's to come next. Here is everything to know about the freaky new show:

What is the series about?

"Not Your Normal Kids Show" centers around a mime named Dottie, who hosts a children's show. Reminiscent of beloved kids' shows like Blue's Clues on its surface, things become more unnerving as the series progresses — a strange man appears in the darkness of Dottie's basement, grapes on a snack tray turn into bugs and Dottie receives a rather horrific phone call warning her about someone outside her front door.

A character only referred to as the "Tall Man" appears throughout the series, and some fans theorize that he is a Slenderman-esque villain, as in the series' second episode, he appears to kidnap the viewer. Dottie's mother appears to be a ghoulish monster whose face has never been shown.

Who is the series' creator, @BeeVeeKee?

"Not Your Normal Kids Show" is far from the only series BeeVeeKee has produced for TikTok. The creator, who has over 3.2 million followers on the platform and more than 127.5 million likes, also creates comedy sketches, lip sync videos and even jokes about the rather terrifying process of creating special effects makeup for her horror videos.

What are some of the theories about the show?

Shortly after the series began to go viral, fans compared it to the popular horror video game Amanda The Adventurer, which is similarly themed around children's content and an eerily happy host trying to ignore the strange goings-on around them.

In an Aug. 8 YouTube video, The Game Theorists' MatPat analyzed the series, theorizing that Dottie seems to be trapped in the show.

"You have a real person who is watching the show being kidnapped in so it seems like this girl at some point was just like [the viewer who] gets taken in by The Tall Man," he said. "... [He] then throws her into whatever prison/cage/simulation what-have-you, which then, they're kind of forced to make this kid show for some reason."

In his comments, fans have also pointed out that the title card changes from a cutesy cartoonish font to a more horror movie-looking style with every episode, signaling that a full breakdown of the show's children show exterior may be to come.

Although the creator has not yet announced the release date or confirmed how many episodes are left of "Not Your Normal Kids Show," fans are excited to see how the series ends.

"This series is easily the best thing on TT right now," one user wrote on the most recent video. "Netflix needs to get on this."