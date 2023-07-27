Why Do People Put Barbies in a Blender on July 27? - The Messenger
Why Do People Put Barbies in a Blender on July 27?

The tradition is celebrated as a way of critiquing Mattel's signature toy and protesting consumer culture

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Barbie 60th Anniversary DollMattel

July 27 marks an unusual holiday — National Barbie-in-a-Blender Day.

The tradition is celebrated as a way of critiquing Mattel's signature toy and protesting consumer culture, as reported by Oklahoma News 4. But where in the world did this blender idea come from? Turns out, it was inspired by photographer and artist Tom Forsythe, who shot a series of photographs in 1997, some of which included Barbies stuffed into blenders.

"In a world dominated by brands, artists have to be able to comment on those brands to speak directly to the world around them," Forsythe explained in an article he previously penned for the National Coalition Against Censorship. "I created the Food Chain Barbie series as a seriously funny stab at mindless consumerism, the impossible beauty myth and the advertising that brings it all into our lives."

His work was displayed at art fairs in Utah and Kansas City and caught the attention of Mattel, which sued the artist for copyright and trademark infringement.

Forsythe ended up victorious. After a legal battle, the toy company was forced to pay him legal fees of more than $1.8 million, according to The New York Times.

"I couldn't have asked for a better result," Forsythe told the Times following the ruling. "This should set a new standard for the ability to critique brands that are pervasive in our culture."

Unrelated to the holiday, Greta Gerwig's film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll, hit theaters just days before on July 21.

