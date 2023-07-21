What Is Kanekalon? Lyric in Flyana Boss’ Hit Single Sparks Controversy on TikTok

In their most recent bop titled "You Wish," a member of the rap duo Flyana Boss opens the second verse opens with a wicked, imaginary phone call: "Hello, Christ? / I'm 'bout to sin again / I said I love you to that man / but I'm not feelin' him / I'm made of sugar, spice, Kanekalon and cinnamon." It's by far the catchiest part of the song, with hundreds of people referencing the audio on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.



But let's talk specifically about the last line: for those of you unawares, Kanekalon is an synthetic braiding hair originating from Japan. Well loved for its versatility and affordability, it's considered a household name among Black people, specifically Black women, who use it for protective hair styles. Both members of Flyana boss have acknowledged it's an important staple in their routines.



This verse in "You Wish" has gone mega viral and been included in makeup transitions, ASL lyric videos, and recreations of Flyana Boss' original video. And since there's a line that mentions a product known almost exclusively among Black people, TikTokers have called out non-Black folk for singing its lyrics.

"Juneteenth pop-quiz for all the non-Black women using this sound: What is Kanekalon? Quickly," said @queennshaee. The comment points out how Black euphemisms, products, and trends are often appropriated after going mainstream. And in this instance, many creators who lipsync "kanekalon" don't understand its purpose — they might not even be saying it correctly.

This isn't the first time the mention of a Black haircare product has caused controversy on the app.

Last year the popular creator Alix Earle promoted an oil that's a part of a haircare brand generally used by Black women, prompting conversations about past brands who have changed their product formulas to accommodate a white audience.

Others pointed out that listeners don't have to relate to a song in order to enjoy it.



"You know how when you sing 'I'm the real Slim Shady' but you're not actually Eminem?" asked user @youtilla. "Even though the song was obviously made about Eminem, for Eminem? It's essentially the same thing."

When asked about this line in their song, Flyana Boss duo Bobbi LaNea and Folayan Kunerede said it's "second nature" to make music Black women identify with.

Usually, though, they're just thinking about how to make music that would make their younger selves happy.



"We're always trying to appease that part of us so, naturally Black girls [will] love it," said Kunerede.



Some chose not to wade in the discourse, opting to be educated by other TikTokers. Author and vlogger Hank Green made a meme of the controversy saying, "My white a-- waiting for a creator to make a full video about the full fascinating history of Kanekalon." He's since received multiple responses from Black women and girls with a keen knowledge on the hair product.