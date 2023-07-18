What Is ‘Girl Dinner’? An Evolution of The TikTok Trend Raking in Millions of Views

If you're in the habit of assembling an assorted plate of items from the depths of your fridge, pairing bread, chips, pasta, cheese, cured meats, pickles and fruits at random — creating a meal that fits no one's taste but your own — you may be eating "girl dinner."

A reflective-yet-humorous TikTok trend taking over the social media platform in recent months, "girl dinner" has garnered over 200 million views since its creation in May and was recently the subject of a New York Times feature.

What is "Girl Dinner"?

Created by TikToker and showrunner’s assistant Olivia Maher, the trend is likened to what a medieval peasant might eat. "A girl just came on [TikTok] and said how, like, in medieval times, peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese, and how awful that was," she says in the now viral video. "She was like, 'That's my ideal meal.'"

In the 15-second video, Maher pans over to her meal: butter, cheese, grapes and bread, all haphazardly spread out over her kitchen countertop.

"I call this 'girl dinner,' or 'medieval peasant," she says.

The audio from Maher's video blew up immediately — people of all genders, not just women, used the audio of Maher talking about medieval peasants to show off their "girl dinners": kimchi straight out of the jar, and olives, cheese, crackers thrown together on a plate.

How did the trend evolve?

A musical accompaniment to the audio soon emerged, where a creator used one of TikTok's automated singing voices to create a "girl dinner" song, which other users utilized to further show off their personalized "peasant" meals.

Soon after, "girl dinners" got increasingly chaotic — TikTok user Karma Carr created another musical audio for the trend on July 5 in which uses some vocal prowess to engineer a chorus of "girl dinner" that one commenter likened to the musical Heathers. Users of this sound showed off more and more "unhinged meals": a single ice cream bar, chicken nuggets, cookies and a vape, a can of corn or just the bread from the southern food chain Texas Roadhouse.

What makes this trend stand out?

TikTok users began to posit why a trend like this resonated with so many — was it based in gender? Do boys eat this way? Why or why not? Extreme detractors of the trend have even brought up concerns about disordered eating: as one poster notes, "I am pro girl dinner ... BUT some of these 'girl dinners' look a little suspiciously low cal to me."

Despite this, one art historian and TikToker, Seema Rao, made a video speaking on the historical context of what a "girl dinner" might entail, from the homemakers of the 1950s to the effortlessly-thin models of the 1990s.

"The idea of cooking dinner was historically women’s work in the home," Rao said in an interview with the N.Y. Times. "What I like about 'girl dinner' is it takes away the idea that you have to cook anything: You just literally put it together. So you go from a position where the production of the food is what makes it good and makes you a valid woman, to the idea that having food is what makes you a valid woman."

Food professionals, such as British TV personality Nigella Lawson, have noted that various cultures already have a name for a meal of this nature. Germans call it abendbrot and Brits might call it a plate of "picky bits."

Some TikTokers suggest that eating "girl dinner" may have something to do with relationship status as well.

"I think this is why relationship weight happens," one user wrote on Maher's original post. "I still eat 'girl dinner' and then make a meal acceptable to a man afterwards and eat that too."

Is there a "Boy Dinner"?

As for what a "boy dinner" might entail, the comedian Brian Lee told fans to observe any single man standing in line at a grocery store after 6 p.m. "Frozen pizza, deli meats, potato chips," he joked. "No vegetables." "Boy dinner" also got its own Jacob Collier-esque musical accompaniment.

Is this trend going to stick around?

Despite the many intricacies and criticisms one might have about the personalized meal trend, "girl dinner" is only becoming more popular.

"'Girl dinner' is about a silly little dinner that satisfies cravings, and I love that for us," one user wrote on Rao's video. "Just be sure to have enough food to meet your needs!"